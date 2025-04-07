Daimler Truck brand FUSO at bauma 2025: New additional eCanter variants for construction and gardening/landscaping industries

Whether conventional or electric, the FUSO Canter and eCanter are the ideal partner for a wide range of applications in the construction industry: bodybuilder-friendly, maneuverable, and with a comparatively high payload

At bauma 2025 (April 7-13th, Munich), the Daimler truck brand FUSO will be demonstrating the versatility and variety of body options of the FUSO Canter in construction applications. In Hall B4, booth 233, right next to the Mercedes-Benz Trucks stand, and on the outdoor area, FUSO will be presenting three different variants of the light-duty truck.

At the booth, FUSO Europe is presenting a FUSO Next Generation eCanter 7C18e, 7.49 t as a Meiller Trigenius three-way tipper, as well as a diesel-powered 6.0 t Canter 6S15 with WEHA flatbed body and crane. Outside, visitors can also see a FUSO Canter 9C18, 8.55 t, with a Palfinger roll-off tipper. You can find more details about the models on display here.

FUSO Canter and eCanter: versatile partners for a wide range of tasks in the construction industry

Florian Schulz, Head of Sales, Marketing and Customer Services FUSO Europe: “For the construction industry, the FUSO Canter is a versatile light-duty truck – whether in its diesel or electric variants. Our customers appreciate the fact that even complex bodies can be easily realized and that they can use a maneuverable and robust vehicle in their daily businesses. This year, new variants of our all-electric Next Generation eCanter will be added which makes crane and aerial lift platform options also available.”

Tipper bodies with crane or aerial lift platforms are typical applications for the FUSO light-duty truck in the construction industry. From fourth quarter on, FUSO offers the eCanter with a new battery layout in the chassis, thus also making complex bodies like cranes and aerial lift platforms feasible with the all-electric vehicle variant. The battery packs are moved further back in the chassis, the additional space between the driver’s cab and the battery pack allows the necessary supports for body to be attached. The new chassis configurations with the new battery layout are available in the following versions: 4S15e, 3.400 mm wheelbase, S-Battery with aerial lift platform / 7C18e, 3.400 mm wheelbase, S-Battery with crane / 7C18e, 3.850 mm wheelbase, M-Battery with aerial lift platform or crane / 7C18e, 4.450 mm wheelbase, M-Battery with aerial lift platform / 9C18e, 3850 mm wheelbase, M-Battery with crane / 9C18e, 4.450 mm wheelbase, M-Battery with aerial lift platform.

Overall, FUSO offers 85% of the variants in which the diesel-powered Canter is available in Europe as an all-electric eCanter.

Starting end of this year, all FUSO Next Generation eCanter will be also available with an optional trailer coupling.

Alternative fuel option: HVO for refueling the FUSO Canter

In addition to the expansion of the electric portfolio, FUSO is also announcing an innovation for the conventional Canter: FUSO Canter models will in future be optionally available for refueling with Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a renewable fuel. The sales launch is planned for the end of the year. HVO offers the advantage of reduced CO₂ emissions compared to conventional diesel.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck