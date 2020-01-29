Daimler subsidiary premieres all-new commercial vehicle portfolio for India

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), Daimler’s commercial vehicle subsidiary in India, this week showcased its all-new range of BharatBenz vehicles for the Indian market. On display were over a dozen medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses, updated inside and out.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “BharatBenz’s new CV range offers Indian customers the solution they need for the future, setting new benchmarks for medium and heavy duty trucks with improved fuel efficiency, safety and connectivity.”

Upgraded features and focus on digitalization for customers

Just three years after the introduction of BSIV (Euro 4 equivalent) India will move to BSVI (Euro 6 equivalent) this year, skipping BSV entirely. The new BharatBenz range achieves BSVI compliance months ahead of the government’s April 2020 deadline. DICV leveraged Daimler Trucks’ global network of technological expertise to quickly and efficiently localize proven Euro 6 technologies for use in the Indian market.

Apart from a new bold styling for its medium and heavy-duty trucks, the all new generation of BharatBenz CVs offers ‘ProfitTechnology+’. This package of technologies and features ensures industry-leading fuel efficiency, safety, comfort and reliability for the benefit of our Indian customers.

Key among the new technologies showcased were the introduction of Daimler Truck Asia’s telematics solutions ‘Truckonnect’ and ‘Bus Connect’ for BharatBenz products. These connectivity-enhancing services allow operators to track and analyse their vehicles in real time. The benefits of this include improved fleet and fuel management, reduced running costs, increased utilization of assets and improved driver performance.

Continued growth of Sales and Service Network

Within eight years of the market launch, DICV has already produced over 100,000 BharatBenz vehicles – an unprecedented ramp-up in the world’s toughest commercial vehicle market. DICV produces and sells BharatBenz trucks above 9 to 55 tons in India and for India tailored to various customer applications. For the local bus industry BharatBenz offers school, tourist, and staff buses, as well as bus chassis. The pan Indian BharatBenz sales and service network of more than 235 touchpoints is being continuously expanded.

SOURCE: Daimler