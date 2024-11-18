Daimler Buses is electrifying bus transport between urban and rural areas

New battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eIntouro intercity bus presented as a near-series prototype

Daimler Buses has presented its first battery-electric inter-city bus, the Mercedes-Benz eIntouro, as a near-series prototype. In doing so, the manufacturer is electrifying local public transport between urban and rural areas. The vehicle will offer a range of up to 500 kilometers[1] and is therefore suitable for longer distances and higher average speeds – for example on country roads – compared to an electric city bus. The bus is equipped with the same battery technology as the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 long-haul truck, namely LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries. This is part of a shared parts strategy pursued by Daimler Buses along with parent company Daimler Truck. The bus manufacturer is aiming to continue to strengthen its profitability by doing so. Customers can order the new electric intercity bus from the beginning of 2025, and the world premiere of the series production vehicle is scheduled for the “Busworld” trade fair in Brussels in October 2025. First customer deliveries are planned from 2026. The company announced this today at “Daimler Buses eMobility Days”, an event lasting several days in Berlin that centers on eMobility.

In addition, Daimler Buses has also presented further innovations: The new “NMC4” (nickel-manganese-cobalt) battery generation with higher energy density will be available for all eCitaro models from 2026. In addition, customers can now also operate the battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro fuel cell city bus exclusively with hydrogen using a new operating mode. The vehicle can thus be used completely independently of any electric charging infrastructure. Daimler Buses is also seeing a high demand for turnkey depot conversions: In 2024 alone, the company was awarded around 20 new projects together with experts from its wholly owned subsidiary Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH.

As Till Oberwörder, CEO of Daimler Buses, said: “We are electrifying the important passenger transport segment between urban centers and rural regions with our new Mercedes-Benz eIntouro intercity bus. This is the next step in advancing the transformation towards the nationwide use of locally CO2-neutral buses. Our eCitaro city bus has been in series production since 2018 and, along with our customers, has since introduced the electric drive system to public transport in numerous cities. We are convinced that this success story will continue in the intercity segment.”

Till Oberwörder continues: “Like the eCitaro, our customers will predominantly charge the eIntouro in the evenings at the depot. However, you can also use the eIntouro for excursions and short trips – provided, however, that there are sufficient charging stations available at service areas, tourist attractions, sports facilities or amusement parks. The requirement for infrastructure will increase even further, it must be developed at a faster rate. This is our plea to policy makers and all those involved.”

eIntouro with LFP batteries and new electronics architecture

The eIntouro is optionally available with one or two battery packs, each with a nominal capacity of 207 kWh. In addition to traditional intercity routes, the new bus can therefore also be used for short trips, shuttle transport, excursions or school bus services. The two batteries can be fully charged with up to 300 kW within 90 minutes; with just one battery pack, this can even be achieved in just 70 minutes. In addition, over 95 percent of the installed capacity can be utilized with LFP technology. The batteries in the eIntouro offer a service life of up to 15 years, depending on the respective applications.

The Mercedes-Benz eIntouro is available in two variants. With a length of between 12.18 meters and 13.09 meters as well as a seating capacity of 50 to a maximum of 63, the vehicle offers just as much space as the conventionally powered variant. This makes it possible for this vehicle to replace a diesel-powered intercity bus like for like.

Daimler Buses is also introducing a new electronics architecture with the eIntouro. For the first time, this will enable over-the-air (OTA) software updates for buses without the need to visit a workshop. This can reduce workshop visits and improve vehicle availability. The vision is to use the technology in all of the manufacturer’s future bus/touring coach models. As of today, Daimler Buses will be the first bus/touring coach manufacturer in Europe that can offer this technology.

New NMC4 battery generation for battery-electric city buses

Thanks to different cell chemistry, the new NMC4 battery generation will offer an energy density that is six percent higher compared to the previous NMC3 generation for longer ranges. It enables a higher storage capacity within the same installation space. The fully battery-electric eCitaro is said to have a range of 500 kilometers[2] with the new NMC4 batteries, the eCitaro fuel cell will even achieve 700 kilometers[3]. Daimler Buses offers its customers an optional warranty of up to 12 years for the service life of the batteries.

eCitaro fuel cell with hydrogen-based fuel cell as the sole energy source

When the eCitaro fuel cell is operated exclusively with hydrogen, the fuel cell takes over all battery charging processes. This enables a new operating mode that can be flexibly selected by the customer. Stationary charging of the battery via the mains supply is no longer necessary. The battery and the fuel cell remain the main energy source for the drive. Depending on the battery generation, ranges of up to 480 kilometers[4] can be achieved. This means that the eCitaro fuel cell can meet the requirements of transport operators who prefer to use green hydrogen instead of mains electricity as an energy source.

Turnkey depot conversion: Around 40 projects already awarded

Electrified city or intercity buses can only achieve their full performance once they have been integrated within a well-planned and coordinated overall system. Daimler Buses therefore supports its customers with services ranging from individually configured electric buses to the complete e-infrastructure for the depot – including all construction measures and other digital services. In addition to the turnkey e-systems, the experts also offer hydrogen tank solutions for their customers. Together with specialists at Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH, the manufacturer has already been awarded around 40 projects and has successfully implemented many of them.

The e-roadmap of Daimler Buses

Daimler Buses has a clear e-roadmap for the electrification of its vehicles across all segments. In line with the dual strategy of parent company Daimler Truck, Daimler Buses is relying on both battery-electric and hydrogen-based technologies.

The fully battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro city bus has been in series production since 2018. The vehicle has also been available with a hydrogen-based fuel cell as a range extender since 2023. The battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eIntouro will follow from 2026 onwards. In addition, Daimler Buses plans to have electrically powered touring coaches in its portfolio by the end of the decade. Daimler Buses aims to use these to offer battery or hydrogen-based CO2-neutral models for local applications in each segment by 2030. The focus will initially be on the core markets of Europe and Latin America. By 2039, only CO2-neutral new vehicles will be sold for local applications in the core market of Europe. In the city bus segment, the plan is to already implement this in Europe from 2030.

Furthermore, Daimler Buses is already providing its expertise today to support its customers during the transition to electrically powered buses. The company established a new subsidiary in the form of Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH in June 2023, which fully specializes in the design and development of electric and H2-infrastructures.

[1] The range was determined internally under specific conditions, including equipment with maximum battery capacity, battery in as-delivered condition, in typical intercity bus operation and in a moderate weather scenario, and may, for example, deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400. The actual range depends on the individual use of the vehicle, the vehicle configuration and other external factors. The actual range may therefore be below or above the specified value.

