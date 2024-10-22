DAF XF wins prestigious field test for lowest operating costs

3-year ETM-Fehrenkötter practical test completed

Seven trucks from seven different European truck brands were part of an extensive field test organised by the leading German magazines Fernfahrer and Transaktuell and online platform eurotransport.de from publisher ETM together with transport company Fehrenkötter Transport & Logistik GmbH. Over the course of three years, the daily operations of the participating vehicles were closely monitored to determine which truck scored best on low operating costs. The DAF XF 480 was the clear winner.

The test commenced in July 2021 at Fehrenkötter, with each vehicle covering a total of over 400,000 kilometres. From the very start, the DAF XF 480 6×2 Low Deck truck stood out because of its outstanding reliability and low fixed and variable costs per kilometre. DAF was ultimately announced as the winner of the 3-year practical test.

“The XF 480 proved unbeatable in the comparison test due to its excellent combination of quality, low costs and competitive purchase price”, says Joachim Fehrenkötter, owner of Fehrenkötter Transport & Logistik GmbH. “This also contributed to DAF being crowned the rightful winner of our practical test.”

Specialised in transport of agricultural equipment

Fehrenkötter Transport & Logistik GmbH was founded 95 years ago and is headquartered in Ladbergen, Westphalia, Germany. The company specialises in the transport and distribution of agricultural machinery throughout Europe. It operates a fleet of no less than 150 vehicles, mainly low deck rigids and tractors that enable it to transport the largest possible agricultural equipment within the legal limits.

Setting new standards

“We are proud that the DAF XF 480 was the winner of the ETM-Fehrenkötter Comparison Test”, states Bart Bosmans, member of the DAF Board of Management and responsible for Marketing & Sales. “It demonstrates our class-leading performance in transport efficiency and lowest operating costs. In the meantime, we have introduced our full series of New Generation DAF vehicles, setting new standards in efficiency, safety and driver comfort. With the latest innovations announced at the IAA in Hanover in September, these class-leading trucks are actually up to 13% more fuel-efficient than our Fehrenkötter Comparison Test winner, which perfectly illustrates that we continue to power customer success!”

SOURCE: DAF