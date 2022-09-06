DAF starts delivery of fully electric LF Electric

Nabuurs will use LF Electric to supply AB InBev hospitality establishments

DAF Trucks has commenced delivery of its zero emission LF Electric distribution trucks for use in urban areas. The first DAF LF Electric will be acquired by the Dutch logistics service provider Nabuurs, which will be using the truck to supply the hospitality establishments of the AB InBev brewing company in Groningen.

In 2018 DAF was the first European truck manufacturer to introduce a fully electric truck to the market: the CF Electric. The CF Electric has a fully electric range of around 200 kilometres. Efficient planning and smart charging of the batteries enable customers to have their trucks cover up to 500 fully electric kilometres a day.

LF Electric for distribution transport

While the CF Electric is aimed more ate the regional supply of supermarkets and garbage collection services, the LF Electric is more suitable for lighter distribution tasks, thanks to its compact dimensions. The LF Electric is available as a 19-ton rigid (wheelbase 5.30 or 5.85 metres) with a payload allowance of 11,700 kilograms.

Charging once a day

The zero-emission truck has a 260 kW (370 kW peak capacity) electric motor that is powered by a 282 kWh (252 kWh effective) cobalt and magnesium-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. This gives the LF Electric a range of up to 280 kilometres, which is more than enough to serve the daily routes typically used for inner-city distribution.

Slow and fast charging

One special feature of the DAF LF Electric is its Combined Charging System. Using slow charging (400V AC, 22 kW, 3 phases) the battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in 6.5 hours. A full recharge (0% tot 100%) takes 12 hours. Fast charging (650V DC, 150 kW) is also possible. The battery can then be charged from 20% to 80% in only 60 minutes or in 2 hours when recharging fully from zero.

Nabuurs

The Nabuurs company was established in 1962 and it specialises in supplying shops, supermarkets and the hospitality industry. Based in Haps, Nabuurs has 20 branches throughout the Netherlands that offer integrated logistics solutions. The fleet of this family-owned business consists of 350 trucks and Nabuurs employs around 1,000 staff.

Gain experience

The acquisition of the LF Electric serves two purposes for Nabuurs, says Dolf Hubertus, fleet manager at the logistics services provider. “The Groningen City Council is keen to speed up the process of achieving zero-emission city logistics. The DAF LF Electric meets that ambition. At the same time, as a company we also want to gain experience with electric trucks; how will that affect our planning, for example?”

Fast and slow charging

The fact that the LF Electric can be charged both quickly and slowly is a major plus for Nabuurs, says Hubertus. “It means we don’t have to invest immediately in expensive DC charging facilities. The vehicle can he hooked up to a normal 22 kWh charger at the end of the day and be ready for use the next morning.”

Bud brewed using 100% renewable electricity

The first of the LF Electric trucks to be delivered will be used by Nabuurs to supply the hospitality establishments in Groningen for the AB InBev brewing company, which wishes to reduce the CO 2 emissions of its supply chain using the LF Electric. Ralf Kox, Logistics Manager at AB InBev: “Our ambition is to achieve Net Zero globally by 2040. The reduction of CO 2 emissions is an important driver in the transport sector. Bud is now being brewed using 100 per cent renewable electricity and is being supplied on a fully electric basis to hospitality establishments in the city of Groningen.”

SOURCE: DAF