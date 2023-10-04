DAF Components presents new powertrains for coaches and buses

The new generation PACCAR MX-11 (with outputs from 220 kW/299 hp up to 330 kW/449 hp) and MX-13 (315 kW/428 hp up to 390 kW/530 hp) engines are based on the power units that were recently introduced by DAF for the successful XD, XF, XG and XG+ truck series. These engines are now also available for coach and bus applications and will make their first appearance at Busworld 2023, held from October 7 tot October 12 in Brussels, Belgium.

Committed

DAF is committed to continue investing in state-of-the-art combustion engines. In the coming decade, highly efficient and ultra-clean combustion powertrains will remain the most efficient mode of propulsion for long distance coaches and buses that operate in demanding conditions.

New highly efficient powertrains

The new PACCAR engines and redesigned exhaust-after-treatment system for coach and bus applications feature state-of-the-art innovations to achieve a next level in efficiency and driving comfort.

The combustion of the 10.8 liter PACCAR MX-11 and 12.9 liter PACCAR MX-13 engines has been optimized through the use of new injectors, a new cylinder head and block and a new design of pistons and liners. A new generation of efficient turbo chargers is applied for best air management and new air compressors, oil pumps and alternators ensure parasitic losses are reduced to a minimum.

As a result, the new efficient PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines offer low CO2 emissions and excellent performance. Maximum torque has been further increased by 50 to 150 Nm and is already available at 900 rpm. The new engine brake delivers up to 20% more torque at lower revs, introducing a new industry benchmark. In addition, the engines need a once-a-year service only.

Alternative powertrains

The DAF stand in Hall 6 of the Busworld exhibition in Brussels also features a model of a future electric chassis for compact coaches. “This chassis is under development and is based on the platform of the zero emission DAF XB Electric city distribution truck”, said Alfred Beuwer, Director DAF Components. “There is an increasing interest from coach and bus operators for alternative powertrains. Whatever the future of coach and bus transport will look like, DAF Components will continue to offer its customers the ultimate powertrain solutions, tailored to every application.”

SOURCE: DAF