DAF awards European Service Team of the Year 2024

DAF’s best service advisor and workshop technician come from Italy

The DAF European Service Team of the Year 2024 award has been won by technician Giacomo Paladino and service advisor Daniele Cagol from Interservice S.p.A. in Trento, Italy. The trophy was presented after the biennial international competition, cumulating in a two-day final which took place at DAF Trucks’ headquarters in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. With the competition, DAF emphasizes the significance of skilled workshop technicians and service advisors.

Teams from eighteen different countries, including from DAF dealers and service points across Europe, showcased their professional skills during the two-day international final.

Both the technician and the service advisor had to complete a wide variety of challenging theoretical exercises and practical tasks related to engines and vehicles. In order to work effectively, the teams were required to possess a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of technical aspects associated with the vehicles and first and for all act as a team.

DAF European Service Team of the Year

“DAF organises the Service Team of the Year contest to underscore the value of expert workshop technicians and service advisors,” according to Twan Winters, Director After Sales at DAF Trucks. “DAF trucks are state-of-the-art vehicles that integrate the most modern technologies for highest efficiency, safety and driver comfort. A comprehensive and deep technical understanding is necessary to maintain these advanced trucks, while the service advisors must be able to communicate effectively with customers regarding the service provided.”

Job opportunities at DAF

“The importance of having strong service teams cannot be overstated in supporting the market growth DAF Trucks is facing. That is why DAF dealers across Europe always have opportunities available for skilled and enthusiastic technicians”, stated Albert Florijn, Director Dealer Workshop Services at DAF Trucks. “The service advisor and the technician work closely together to ensure optimal customer satisfaction. Our focus is on providing exceptional service and quality, down to the smallest details and the dealers’ Service Teams play a crucial role in this respect.”

‘A highly educational experience’

Service advisor Daniele Cagol and technician Giacomo Paladino astonishedly received their trophies. Giacomo expresses: “Seeing the extremely high level of the other teams, humility suits us best. Of course, we are incredibly proud, but we also thoroughly enjoyed the challenging tasks. Just like everyone, we had to push ourselves, making the event a highly educational experience.”

SOURCE: DAF