Cupra Terramar opens for order in the UK, as brand introduces its new SUV hero

Cupra’s newest sporty SUV, the Cupra Terramar, has opened for order in the UK.

Delivering on what the brand promised two years ago, the Cupra Terramar will continue to drive the success of the company and its financial performance.

Cupra is one of Europe’s fastest growing automotive brands, with more than 650,000 cars delivered since 2018 while expanding its reach around the globe with more than 800 Cupra garages worldwide.

The new Cupra Terramar will launch with a competitive Retail campaign – available from 21st November 2024. Offering customers £2,000 deposit contribution and 4.9% APR (up to 48 months). Customers can also purchase a two-year service plan for £99.

The brand’s newest SUV is available in V1, V2, VZ1 and VZ2 trims, with a First Edition and America’s Cup Special Edition also on offer. The Cupra Terramar is available with different powertrain options, including the new generation of plug-in hybrid technology (eHybrid), delivering 272PS (200kW), while offering more than 70 miles of all-electric range.

The first cars to open for order are the 1.5 150PS DSG eTSI, 1.5 204PS e- HYBRID and the 1.5 272PS e-HYBRID engines. This and further open for order (OFO) dates by engine are shown below:

OFO Date Engine 27th November 2024 1.5 150PS eTSI DSG 2.0 265PS DSG 4Drive 1.5 272PS e-HYBRID 1.5 204PS e-HYBRID 22nd January 2025 2.0 204PS DSG 4Drive

The Cupra Terramar will be available in nine exterior colours, including two matt options – Century Bronze Matt and Enceladus Grey Matt which are available to factory order in 2025. The palette is completed by the Dark Void – inspired by the plasma colour of the Cupra DarkRebel Showcar, Fjord Blue, Glacial White, Cosmos Blue, Timanfaya Grey, Midnight Black and Graphene Grey.

Cupra Terramar will have a number of additional options that customers can add, such as upgraded copper alloys on VZ trims, space saver spare wheel, Akebono performance brakes, panoramic sunroof, and Sennheiser sound system.

Marcus Gossen, Director of SEAT and Cupra UK, said: “We are delighted to announce that Terramar is now available for order in the UK. We thrive on pushing boundaries, and the Terramar is redefining what it means to be a sporty SUV. The new model embraces our refreshed design language and all-new plug-in hybrid technology to bring a thrilling combination of design, performance and emotion. I can’t wait to see it on UK roads and to witness the continued success of the brand in the UK with our all-new lineup.”

As Cupra joins forces with America’s Cup under the motto “there iss no second”, the brand also launches a limited edition “Cupra Terramar America’s Cup”. Around 1,300 units of the car will be produced globally with unique design and style cues that embrace the collaboration.

The Cupra Terramar America’s Cup Edition will be offered in Enceladus Grey Matt – this colour will be first only available on this Limited Edition – and will include exclusive 20” black alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, as well as America’s Cup logo lasered logo on the B-pillars. Inside, the leather interior in Moonslate with interior black character with bucket seats – including the America’s Cup logo in the label – will reinforce the exclusivity of the America’s Cup Edition.

Cupra Terramar America’s Cup Limited Editions will be available exclusively with the 2.0 TSI 195kW/265PS VZ powertrain 2.0 TSI 195kW/265PS.

SOURCE: Cupra