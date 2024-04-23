Cupra teases the new Cupra Formentor and the new Cupra Leon ahead of its world premiere

The new Cupra Formentor will move from a success story to a new icon

The new Cupra Formentor and the new Cupra Leon arrive to build on the success of its predecessor.

The Cupra Formentor is the company’s bestseller, and the best-selling A-CUV in Europe; it topped the sales charts with more than 120,000 deliveries worldwide last year. Strong results for the first vehicle uniquely designed and developed by the brand.

While the new Cupra Leon – in both 5-door hatchback and Sportstourer – is coming to bolster the brand’s ambitions.

Both models will feature a new design language DNA, the integration of next generation eHybrid technology, greater digitalisation, and sustainability features, while enhancing driving performance.

The “Design Obsession” will be an unforgettable event that will bring together the Cupra Tribe for the World Premiere of the new Cupra Formentor and Cupra Leon.

The event will be live streamed on April 29th at 9:00PM CEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-y5loCpCr8.

SOURCE: SEAT