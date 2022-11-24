CUPRA creates Tribe Editions of Formentor and Ateca, shaped in Barcelona by the CUPRA Tribe

CUPRA has created two new editions of Formentor and Ateca models inspired by the change setters of its CUPRA Tribe

CUPRA has crafted two Tribe Editions of its Formentor and Ateca models, special editions created in Barcelona by the CUPRA Tribe. The two vehicles champion the Tribe’s values, infusing imaginative and energetic, exclusive, and contemporary design.

The CUPRA Tribe are change setters, people who share customs, values, fashions, spirit, and attitude. The CUPRA Formentor and Ateca Tribe Editions reflect their passion and willingness to challenge the conventional.

The CUPRA Formentor and Ateca Tribe Editions build on the individuality of each vehicle, but add a new style, stimulating a fresh approach to each with new colours, alloy wheel choices, exterior as well as interior design details.

The CUPRA Formentor and Ateca Tribe Editions are heading for production at the end of 2022.

“The CUPRA Tribe is the personification of the brand, highlighting its determination to be an unconventional challenger, one that takes chances and creates new paths,”said Antonino Labate, CUPRA’s Global Director of Strategy, Business Development & Operations. “The Tribe Editions of the CUPRA Formentor and Ateca show the spirit of the movement, created in Barcelona by the CUPRA Tribe.”

Tribe Editions

The CUPRA Formentor Tribe Edition, available for all VZ engine variants, adds even more exclusivity to the first vehicle designed and developed exclusively for the brand, adding to its essence as a high-performance crossover SUV.

Whether it’s the CUPRA lettering in dark chrome or the front grill, cladding parts exterior mirror covers and 19” alloy wheels in sport black matt, the new exterior design elements add to the already distinguished character.

And the visuals are enhanced by the introduction of the new exclusive Cliff Grey colour, adding a new dimension compared to the Midnight Black option. But it isn’t only the exterior that’s been enhanced.

Inside the CUPRA Formentor Tribe Edition benefits from new black ambience with Dinamica and Nappa leather special seats and Dark Alu pedals. Emphasizing the vehicle’s sense of modernity and sportiness with a unique take on the feel of the CUPRA brand.

The Tribe Edition of the CUPRA Ateca builds on already strong basis, to add even greater depth to its striking exterior look and amplify its bold interior design.

Exterior colour choices of Magic Black and Dark Camouflage matched with new and exclusive 20” alloy wheels in two-tone matt black and copper (including copper Brembo brake calipers) and CUPRA lettering in black chrome, distinguish the Tribe Edition from previous iterations. Adding an additional dash of sophistication and distinctiveness.

Inside the subtle changes continue, with duo tone Dinamica black and shark grey bucket seats ready for the driver and front passenger to nestle into.

The CUPRA Formentor and Ateca Tribe Editions begin production at the end of the year.

SOURCE: SEAT