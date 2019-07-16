CTAG, Groupe PSA and the Spanish city of Vigo test vehicle-to-infrastructure communications in an urban environment to advance the development of autonomous driving

For the first time in an urban environment, CTAG[1] and Groupe PSA are testing the contribution that communication technologies can make to the development of automated vehicle functions. The aim is to see how well vehicles can communicate with the surrounding infrastructure in a complex urban environment. New mobility experiences will be made possible thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technologies.

The tests carried out in Vigo related to:

an automated valet parking system

autonomous driving in an urban environment optimal speed regulation when approaching a traffic light protection of vulnerable users



Thanks to communication with road infrastructure, both of the urban driving situations tested will help anticipate road conditions and adapt vehicle speed, resulting in a controlled driving style that enhances flexibility, safety and eco‑friendliness.

These trials are part of the European AUTOPILOT[2] project launched in early 2017. The project aims to explore and evaluate how new communication technologies can contribute to the development of automated driving. The five participating European cities, which include Vigo in Spain, make urban areas available to serve as test sites and manage the necessary infrastructure adjustments. CTAG, the Automotive Technology Centre of Galicia, is leading the project and managing the technical trials. Other types of tests will be carried out in Vigo in the coming months.

Ignacio Bueno, Director of Groupe PSA’s Vigo plant, said: “This project in Vigo supplements the trials already carried out by Groupe PSA in Galicia, other parts of Europe and China. These initiatives bring together the various components of the ecosystem that needs to be created in order to deploy the technologies enabling connected, autonomous vehicles.”

Luis Moreno, Managing Director of CTAG, said: “The AUTOPILOT project is enhancing CTAG’s research strategy and strengthening its position as a leading European centre for the development of smart vehicles. It is also consolidating our strategic partnership with Groupe PSA in the area of connected, autonomous driving.”

Abel Caballero, Mayor of Vigo: “By participating in this project, we are reaffirming the city’s commitment, begun ten years ago, to facilitate the integration of modern communication technologies with road infrastructure and traffic. The city will allow its current and future development and implementation. It is essential for safer and more comfortable citizen mobility, and reinforces our smart and sustainable city goals.”

Learn more about the AUTOPILOT: http://autopilot-project.eu/

SOURCE: PSA