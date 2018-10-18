Corning and Changan Automobile partner on gasoline particulate filters in China

Changan Automobile, one of the largest Chinese automakers, has chosen Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) as its supplier of gasoline particulate filters (GPF). Corning® DuraTrap® GC gasoline particulate filters will be integrated into the emissions control systems of Changan’s next generation of vehicles to help reduce fine particulate emissions, enabling the automaker to meet the upcoming China 6 light-duty vehicle emissions standards. This supply relationship is based on a strong long-term partnership between the two companies.

Starting in 2015, Corning and Changan began joint research and development activities around GPF technology, establishing a project team and running experiments to fully prepare for the China 6 standards. The technology solutions they developed, including the integration of DuraTrap® GC filters into the emissions control system of Changan’s powertrain designs, are based on this research and will be available starting on Changan’s first China 6 engine platform, H15T. This platform has consistently succeeded in meeting tighter China 6 gaseous and fine particulate emissions limits. Vehicles on this engine platform, equipped with DuraTrap® GC filters, will begin production at the end of 2018.

“We are very pleased to announce this next phase of cooperation between Changan and Corning, which is the product of years of effective collaboration and builds on Corning’s decades-long experience working with major automakers in China and other international markets on emissions control solutions,” said Annie Wang, commercial director, Corning Environmental Technologies, China. “Corning is proud to be able to contribute meaningfully to China’s clean-air initiatives, and foresees the market for DuraTrap® GC filters in China growing as more vehicles leverage this technology to help reduce particulate emissions.”

DuraTrap® GC filters are designed and optimized to help automakers effectively reduce fine particulate emissions, such as PM 2.5, from gasoline engines. These filters feature a new, cordierite-based material composition with an innovative engineered ceramic microstructure that delivers high filtration efficiency of fine particulates, while maintaining engine performance with low back pressure. A range of wash coat loading needs are also supported for additional catalytic activity to help address tighter gaseous emissions standards as well.

Corning and Changan have been collaborating on emissions control solutions for the China market prior to the introduction of GPF technology. As Changan’s light-duty substrate supplier for catalytic converters, Corning has been providing a pipeline of emissions control products and automotive engineering services to support Changan’s vehicle design and development. Once emissions regulations are fully adopted in China and Europe, Corning expects its gasoline particulate filter business to add an estimated $500 million in annual sales. Moving forward, Changan is looking to further advance its market position in China by continuing to develop and deploy new technologies that help advance vehicle design and performance.

Corning is a leading supplier of advanced cellular ceramic substrates and ceramic particulate filters for the world’s major manufacturers of gasoline and diesel vehicles. The company invented an economical, high-performance, cellular ceramic substrate in the early 1970s that is now the standard for catalytic converters worldwide. In 1978, Corning developed the cellular ceramic particulate filter to remove soot from diesel emissions. Corning continues to leverage its expertise in material science and manufacturing to develop market-leading emissions control solutions that help our customers meet new emissions standards and enable cleaner air worldwide.

