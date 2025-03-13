Continental equips Cadillac’s electric SUV LYRIQ-V from the factory with PremiumContact 6 tires

The US car manufacturer Cadillac is relying on Continental's tire expertise for the original equipment of its LYRIQ-V

The US car manufacturer Cadillac is relying on Continental’s tire expertise for the original equipment of its LYRIQ-V. The tire manufacturer has received a worldwide original equipment approval for the electric SUV. For the size 22 inches, the electric car runs from the factory on PremiumContact 6 tires. The tire is designed for dynamic and responsive driving while being safe and comfortable. Electric vehicles such as the LYRIQ-V in particular benefit from these properties.

PremiumContact 6 scores points for driving safety in every situation

The PremiumContact 6’s optimized design provides control and high cornering stability at higher speeds, while the excellent grip performance ensures power is effectively transferred to the asphalt. The circumferential groove design allows for quick response and precise steering. The tire is engineered for safe driving in all weather conditions with its special silica rubber compound ensuring excellent braking on both wet and dry roads. Additionally, the low rolling resistance helps extend the battery range of the LYRIQ-V. The tire offers short braking distances, precision handling, and good wet-weather properties, making it ideal for electric vehicles.

Low rolling resistance, low rolling noise and high mileage are the focus of Continental’s tire development. Due to their increased load index, the tires are designed to cope with the increased weight of electric vehicles resulting from the battery. Around the world, 18 of the 20 highest-volume manufacturers of fully electric vehicles rely on Continental tires for their original equipment.

This tire line is approved in this size for the Cadillac LYRIQ-V in numerous countries:

PremiumContact 6, 275/40 R22 107 V

SOURCE: Continental