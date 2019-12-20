CM.com supports communication in the connected vehicle

CM.com, a leading conversational commerce provider headquartered in the Netherlands, today announced its collaboration with the BMW Group. The company will provide the infrastructure for sending automated SMS messages as part of the car manufacturer’s ConnectedDrive services globally.

CM.com connects numerous companies and brands worldwide to the smartphones of billions of consumers. In cooperation with the BMW Group, CM.com takes care of sending SMS to the respective partner carriers of the ConnectedDrive services and monitors the functionality of the data transmission around the clock.

For the customer, ConnectedDrive services mean greater convenience and easier operation: for example, before the journey begins, the route can be conveniently planned with the smartphone and then transferred to the navigation device in the vehicle. SMS is an important factor in the operation of such connectivity services. Automated SMS messages are now used almost everywhere in the world in a wide range of applications around the connected vehicle. According to CM.com’s expertise, the technology is extremely well suited for this purpose, as the SIM cards integrated in the vehicles do not require a connection to the mobile Internet to send SMS messages. Moreover, it is a reliable global standard that has long been accepted by all mobile phone operators. SMS is therefore the only communication channel that practically always works regardless of the mobile phone standard available (such as GPRS, 3G or LTE).

Several hundred million SMS messages per year

The use of CM.com’s technology will take on the following task at the BMW Group in the future: as part of a managed connectivity service, CM.com guarantees two-way message handling and monitors the transfer of SMS messages to the SIM cards installed in the vehicle via the respective partner carriers. This should ensure that the data transmission of expected several hundred million SMS messages per year is guaranteed around the clock without interruption.

The technology of CM.com will be made available to the BMW Group in a scalable manner without significant integration.

In the future, it will be possible to send automated SMS messages for numerous services of the automobile manufacturer – for example, to their own employees, but also to partners or customers in the form of registration confirmations.

“We are very pleased to welcome the BMW Group as a customer. The ConnectedDrive services offer drivers maximum connectivity, personalisation and entertainment, as well as everything that makes travel planning more convenient and easier. Our solution fits the bill because it is extremely flexible and agile” said Jeroen van Glabbeek, CEO of CM.com. “With this use case and service we show that we are ready to handle international IoT/M2M SMS traffic, which will be a fast growing market in the future alongside standard A2P services, and we expect to attract more companies in the IoT industry”.

SOURCE: CM.com