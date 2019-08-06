Cloudera empowers leading manufacturing firms to rethink data management strategy

Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, is proud to announce that over 200 of the world’s leading manufacturing companies depend on Cloudera products and services to transform their data management strategies.

Komatsu Mining helps its customers optimize mine production using an industrial IoT analytics platform powered by Cloudera Enterprise and Microsoft Azure.

According to IDC[1], there will be an estimated 41.6 billion connected IoT devices generating 79.4 zettabytes (ZB) of data in 2025. For manufacturing, this explosion of connected devices is helping the industry step into a new era of innovation and automation. The opportunity for the manufacturing industry lies in the implementation of an automated, real-time, two-way information and control loop that will dramatically increase productivity and quality of customer services.

Given the complexity, variety, and volume of IoT data, organizations must fundamentally rethink the way they approach data usage and analytics to achieve faster results and streamline processes.

“Manufacturing companies require data-driven insights to not only meet their bottom line but also to stay competitive and improve efficiency,” said Michael Ger, Managing Director, Manufacturing and Automotive at Cloudera. “Our technology allows these companies to build new services such as predictive maintenance, operations optimization, and supply chain expansion. We are excited to help usher in the next era of manufacturing.”

With automation and data-driven solutions, manufacturing leaders like Komatsu, Zoomlion, and Faurecia can easily glean insights from millions of IoT devices to make impactful business decisions in real-time.

