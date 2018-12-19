Clean machine: MINI John Cooper Works and MINI John Cooper Works Convertible now also meet Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard

The top athletes of the British premium brand in the small car segment feature a petrol engine particulate filter, which is integrated into the sports exhaust system, from March 2019

The top players in the model range of the British premium brand for the small car segment deliver their thrilling performance not only with exemplary efficiency, but also with further improved emissions behaviour. The MINI John Cooper Works (fuel consumption combined: 6.9 – 6.9 l/100 km with 6-speed manual gearbox, 6.2 – 6.1 l/100 km with 8-speed Steptronic transmission; combined CO2 emissions: 158 – 157 g/km with 6-speed manual gearbox, 142 – 140 g/km with 8-speed Steptronic transmission) and the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible (fuel consumption combined: 7.1 – 7.0 l/100 km with 6-speed gearbox. 6.5 – 6.4 l/100 km with 8-speed Steptronic transmission; combined CO2 emissions: 162 – 161 g/km with 6-speed gearbox. 148 – 145 g/km with 8-speed Steptronic gearbox) will be equipped as standard with petrol engine particulate filter to reduce particulate emissions from March 2019. The petrol engine particulate filter is now an integral component of the exhaust emissions purification technology on all petrol engine models of the MINI brand in the small car segment.

In the MINI John Cooper Works and in the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible, the petrol engine particulate filter is integrated into the standard sports exhaust emissions system. This ensures that the dynamic power delivery of the 2.0 litre, 170 kW/231 hp 4-cylinder engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology generates a distinctively sporty sound while ensuring exemplary exhaust emissions behaviour. Both John Cooper Works models now meet the especially stringent Euro 6d TEMP emissions standard. The introduction of the latest exhaust emissions reduction technology has no influence on the exemplary fuel consumption and CO2 values of both top athletes.

With the standard 6-speed manual gearbox, the MINI John Cooper Works accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in only 6.3 seconds and takes a mere 5.6 seconds to go from 80 to 120 km/h. The MINI John Cooper Works Convertible completes the standard sprint in 6.6 seconds from standstill and the interim sprint in 6.1 seconds. The 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission is also optionally available for both John Cooper Works models.

The purist, race-feel oriented overall package of the MINI John Cooper Works and the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible consists of the powerful turbo-charged engine, the sports suspension with 17 inch John Cooper Works light alloy wheels, a sports brake system, the John Cooper Works aerodynamics kit and the John Cooper Works sports seats. In addition the top athletes feature LED headlamps in their current edition as well as LED rear lights in the distinctive Union Jack design underlining their British origin.

New customisation options are the interior equipment feature MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black illuminated including the back-lit trim area on the front passenger side and the Piano Black Exterior option with high-gloss black surrounds for the headlamps, the rear lights and the radiator grille. The latest additions to the range of options and accessories include the telephony option with wireless charging, the MINI logo projection on the driver’s side, the customisable products of the MINI Yours Customised range as well as numerous MINI Connected digital services.

Fuel consumption, CO2 emission figures and power consumption were measured using the methods required according to Regulation (EC) 2007/715 as amended. The figures are calculated using a vehicle fitted with basic equipment in Germany, the ranges stated take into account differences in selected wheel and tyre sizes as well as the optional equipment. They may change during configuration.

The information has already been calculated based on the new WLTP test cycle and adapted to NEDC for comparison purposes. In these vehicles, different figures than those published here may apply for the assessment of taxes and other vehicle-related duties which are (also) based on CO2 emissions.

