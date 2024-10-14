Citroën presents C5 Aircross concept: the promise of a family lounge SUV with sharp design

In Paris, Citroën is premiering the C5 Aircross Concept: a powerful, characterful vision of its future C-segment SUV

Following the unveiling of the C3 Aircross last June, Citroën is confirming its offensive on the SUV market with the World Premiere of the C5 Aircross Concept. It expresses a vision of what the Brand’s next SUV in the C segment could be. The C5 Aircross Concept confirms the dynamism of a brand in complete renewal, capable of offering a range calibrated to the expectations of each segment. It offers an intelligent response to the needs of customers looking for an accessible and characterful SUV, offering space on board, comfort and great practicality for families. This concept demonstrates Citroën’s strong ambition on this key territory for customers.

Designed on the Stellantis Group’s STLA Medium platform, the C5 Aircross Concept is a multi-energy vehicle. It expresses a powerful attitude, full of strength and character. It is a dense, muscular and organic block, sculpted for aerodynamics. Indeed, in an SUV territory where the silhouette is disadvantaged by nature, the designers have used multiple tricks to reduce its impact. Its volumes are full and generous, its surfaces fluid. Its height is contained and the rear overhang is extended. At the front, the nose of the bonnet is lowered, while at the rear the roof recedes while the tailgate is very vertical. The cabin is curved, the quarter windows are fitted with aero appendages, and the Citroën Light Wing tail lights are cut and flush to guide the airflow. The design does away with the superfluous in favour of the essential, while emphasising the new brand identity and a modern feel. With a length of 4.65m, it boasts unprecedented proportions and offers plenty of space on board. The C5 Aircross Concept promises a serene, connected driving experience to accompany families in their multi-faceted lives.

1. A muscular, dense SUV that asserts the Brand’s ambition

In a highly competitive and increasingly uniform SUV market, Citroën is reshuffling the deck in terms of design and dynamism with its C5 Aircross Concept. It presents itself as a dense unit with generous volumes, emphasising the simplicity of the overall silhouette. Its front end, which is vertically shaped to incorporate the new logo, expresses strength and fluidity.

The C5 Aircross Concept breaks away from the soft, round world to adopt the design of a solid, serious SUV. It validates the Brand’s new formal language, and boasts a confident presence underpinned by unprecedented proportions. Its morphology combines a contained height of 1.66 m and a length of 4.65 m (+15cm compared with the current C5 Aircross), with lines and shoulders that translate into a design that is both slender and full of energy. It’s a powerful and attractive balance, supported by a modern and muscular appearance that sets it apart from the rest of the market.

The silhouette is based on widened tracks with pronounced shoulders, giving it a strong stance and an assertive attitude on the road. At the same time, the generous passenger cell signals plenty of space on board, making it clear that this is a family car. The side design is characterised by a marked movement from front to rear, expressed by an edge line framed by two taut ribs, which bends towards the rear to put the car more firmly on its wheels. It’s the backbone of a sleek design that provides tension and energy, with a deliberate rejection of unnecessary decoration.

The very vertical rear profile suggests a large load volume. A slight indentation on the front doors helps to preserve the overall graphic balance and stretches the design vertically, in keeping with with Citroën’s latest silhouettes. This consistency is also expressed by the addition of vertical colour clips on the front doors and on the bow of the C5 Aircross Concept, a recognisable signature and a nod to the C3 and C3 Aircross.

2. A light signature symbolising innovative design

At the front, the new three-point light signature – characteristic of the Brand’s latest models – is based on slender segments that form a piercing gaze, reinforcing the car’s expression of width. This block gives the car clear status, combining modernity, technology and character. The fluid and muscular design language of the wings and bonnet contrasts with the technical aspects of the grille and headlamps.

At the rear, the black strip on the tailgate has been raised to give the car more presence and make it wider. While retaining the spirit of the 3-point light signature, the designers have reinterpreted it for each model. Here, the architecture is spectacular. Two points of light are detached from the body side moulding and appear to float like two fins on the side of the vehicle. This unit is called Citroën Light Wing. In addition to its distinctive position, it helps to manage the complex aerodynamics in this area of the vehicle by guiding the airflow.

3. Sculpted for efficiency

The C5 Aircross Concept is clad in streamlined bodystyling, because aerodynamics is the guiding principle behind its design. For the designers, this challenge had to be met in SUV territory, where architectural constraints often penalise aerodynamic performance. The C5 Aircross Concept has been designed to optimise both efficiency and design. Every detail has been treated with this ultimate aim in mind, without ever detracting from the car’s identity or generous interior space. The result is an estimated 30 km of additional electric range on the motorway compared to the current C5 Aircross silhouette.

At the front, the face is fluid and uncluttered, with the nose of the bonnet slightly lower and plunging to facilitate air penetration. The volumes are full and generous, with no break in the lines. The overall silhouette of the C5 Aircross concept car is well balanced in terms of aerodynamic flow. At 4.65m, the car is slender, with an extended rear overhang, but its height is kept to 1.66m, allowing the airflow to be optimised along its length.

The rear section has been specially designed to improve aerodynamic performance. The roof is sloping and the cabin is curved in its upper part. The design is inspired by the world of technology and electronic devices, particularly in their approach to cooling and ventilation. The presence of striated two-tone elements on the rear quarter panel helps to guide the flow of air.

The Citroën Light Wing flush-mounted rear light is also symbolic of the work carried out in this area. By extending the fins of the light signature up to an unexpected position, the designers were able to work on the aerodynamics of this basic element to preserve both the volume dedicated to the passenger compartment and aerodynamic performance. This lamp combines a hollowed section with fins that protrude from the vehicle, generating a different aerodynamic structure that is favourable to efficiency.

When it comes to aerodynamics, dealing with drag is a priority. This is the swirling effect of the airflow behind the vehicle, which tends to hold it back and therefore becomes an enemy to range. On the C5 Aircross Concept, the curved volume approaching the rear bumper is designed so that, depending on speed, the flow that joins the vortices partly reverses the drag and creates thrust. The roof has been hollowed out, again with a view to improving aerodynamic efficiency, and flaps and air inlets have been integrated into various parts of the vehicle to further enhance its aerodynamic performance.

4. For the first time, Citroën introduces the STLA Medium platform.

The Citroën range in Europe is based on modern platforms calibrated for various segments of the market. The new C3 and C3 Aircross inaugurate the Smart Car platform, adapted to European standards and equipped with driving aids and connectivity capable of meeting the expectations of customers in this segment. The C5 Aircross Concept prefigures an SUV based on the new STLA-Medium platform used by Citroën for the first time. A multi-powered vehicle (internal combustion, hybrid and 100% electric), C5 Aircross Concept will be able to adapt to the needs and uses of a wide range of customers in this market segment. This platform will also enable customers to benefit from a host of driving aids and a state-of-the-art connectivity and infotainment interface. It also offers great flexibility in terms of dimensioning, making it ideal for architects and designers. With its long wheelbase, the C5 Aircross Concept is ideally proportioned to provide generous space for five people.

5. Even more comfort, connectivity and space on board

The C5 Aircross Concept reveals the stunning new proportions of what could be the next C-segment SUV in the range. It also conceals other innovations – particularly on board – which remain secret for the time being. For the interior, Citroën has designed a wellness area in the spirit of a lounge, where the five occupants will be able to relax and travel in complete serenity. To be discovered in 2025.

SOURCE: Stellantis