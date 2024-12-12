Christian Meunier named Nissan Americas Chairman

Christian Meunier has been named chairman, Nissan Americas, effective January 1, 2025. He replaces Jérémie Papin who has been appointed chief financial officer (CFO), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

Christian Meunier has been named chairman, Nissan Americas, effective January 1, 2025. He replaces Jérémie Papin who has been appointed chief financial officer (CFO), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

As chairman for Nissan Americas, Meunier will lead operations and strategy across all of North and South America as part of the company’s global business plan, The Arc. He will report to Guillaume Cartier, chief performance officer (CPO), Nissan Motor Co, Ltd.

Meunier brings more than 30 years of experience building successful global automotive brands, leading innovative marketing efforts and driving sales results.

Most recently, he was global chief executive officer for Jeep, and served on the executive committee at its parent company, Stellantis.

This marks a return to Nissan for Meunier, who held leadership roles throughout the company’s global organization, including several top positions in the Americas. Within the region, he was senior vice president of Sales and Marketing and Operations, Nissan North America; chairman, Nissan Canada; and president, Nissan Brazil.

He also held the role of chairman and global president for INFINITI, leading global strategy and operations for the luxury brand.

Meunier was honored as an Automotive News All-Star in 2017 and 2022 and named to the MotorTrend Power List in 2022 and 2023.

He holds a master’s degree from École des Hautes Etudes Commerciales du Nord (EDHEC) Business School in France. He is a dual citizen of France and the United States.

Meunier will be based at Nissan Americas Headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee.

SOURCE: Nissan