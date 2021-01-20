Chevrolet teams up with Walt Disney World to reveal Bolt EUV and Bolt EV on Feb. 14

Realizing the dream of an all-electric future will require more than just technology — it’s about having the desire, imagination and ingenuity to build a better tomorrow. As Chevrolet takes the next steps on its journey to a zero-emissions future, the brand is teaming up with Walt Disney World® to reveal the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Bolt EV and show how magic can take place when the imagination is electrified. Join Chevrolet on Sunday, Feb. 14 to watch the journey unfold.

The 2022 Bolt EUV and Bolt EV will be available this summer.

SOURCE: Chevrolet