Change of management: Personnel changes at Daimler Trucks & Buses

After 35 years at Daimler AG, Ulrich Bastert (60), Head of Marketing, Sales and Customer Services at Daimler Buses, will be retiring on July 1st, 2020. Philipp Schiemer (55), who is currently Head of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil Ltda., will step into his new role as Mr. Bastert’s successor, while Karl Deppen (53) will be in charge of the Brazilian division of Daimler Trucks & Buses.

“I would like to sincerely thank Ulrich Bastert for his more than three successful decades of service in a wide variety of key functions at Daimler Trucks & Buses,” said Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management at Daimler Truck AG. “Ulrich Bastert possesses incomparable sales knowledge, is one of our strongest leaders and, without a doubt, has thoroughly earned his retirement. His entrepreneurial mindset and consistent dedication to customers are exemplary. We wish him all the best in his new phase of life!”

“His successor as the Head of Sales and Marketing at Daimler Buses, Philipp Schiemer, is a highly competent and experienced commercial vehicle manager. During his work in Brazil, which spans more than 15 years, Philipp Schiemer propelled Mercedes-Benz back to the top of the market and realigned our business in this core market. We are delighted that Philipp will now be a member of general management at Daimler Buses,” said Till Oberwörder, Head of Daimler Buses.

“Karl Deppen is a leader with very broad positioning and a wealth of experience in the commercial vehicle sector, including international experience. With Mr. Deppen at the helm, we know that our Brazilian division is in the best hands,” said Stefan Buchner, who is on the Board of Management at Daimler Truck AG and is currently in charge of the Mercedes-Benz brand and the Brazilian division.

“The process of filling these positions has shown that Daimler Trucks & Buses has an executive team that is broadly and flexibly positioned,” says Martin Daum.

Ulrich Bastert joined the company in 1985 and worked in a variety of managerial functions in the commercial vehicle division – e. g. as President of DaimlerChrysler AG in the Czech Republic at the time and Head of Sales & Marketing for Commercial Vehicles in France. From 2007 to 2015, Bastert was Head of Marketing, Sales and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks, and was in charge of marketing control for trucks and all communication and marketing issues for the Mercedes-Benz Trucks brand. Since 2015, he has been in charge of the sales department of the Daimler Buses division.

Philipp Schiemer started his Daimler career in 1984 and worked in various managerial positions in Sales and Product Management in Brazil and Germany until 1997 – e.g. as Head of A-Class Product and Head of Marketing & Sales for the smart brand. In 2004, he returned to Brazil and, as a member of the management team, became the Head of Sales at Mercedes-Benz do Brazil Ltda. In 2009, he became Head of Marketing for Mercedes-Benz Cars in Stuttgart. Following this phase, he stepped into his current position and has been in charge of the Brazilian division (CEO of Mercedes-Benz do Brazil Ltda.) since 2013.

Karl Deppen joined the company in 1990 and worked in various managerial positions in Sales and Logistics until 2007, most of which had a focus on commercial vehicles. His career milestones took him to the USA, Turkey and Japan for several years each. In 2007, he took over the role of strategic project management for Mercedes-Benz Trucks Atego and Atego BlueTec Hybrid. From 2011 to 2014, Karl Deppen was in charge of global management development at Daimler, and then he moved to Peking and became the CFO of Daimler Greater China Ltd. Following this phase, he stepped into his current position and has been in charge of cost controlling at Mercedes-Benz AG since 2017.

SOURCE: Daimler