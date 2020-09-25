Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, Stefano Domenicali, will leave leadership of the Italian super sports car company for a new professional role

   September 25, 2020

Automobili Lamborghini announces that Chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali will leave his position leading the Italian super sports car company to take on a new and prestigious professional role from January 2021.

Since joining Lamborghini in 2016, Stefano Domenicali has guided the company through a crucial period of exceptional transformation, with the introduction of the Urus, more than 700 new hirings, a doubling of global sales and a significant growth of brand awareness on the world stage.

SOURCE: Lamborghini

