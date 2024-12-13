Car with IQ: Continental presents a demo car with innovative interaction technologies

Continental is offering an outlook into the near future of mobility at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, which starts on January 7, 2025. Technological innovations for interaction between the automobile and drivers are presented in a specially constructed show vehicle – the “Intelligent Vehicle Experience Car”. These solutions could go into series production in the next three to five years. The demonstration at CES 2025, the world’s most important technology trade show, focuses on external communication between humans and automobiles, with a focus, among other things, on intuitive, touch-free access to the vehicle using biometrics. This means that the car recognizes users even before they get into the vehicle, interpreting facial and movement characteristics and deriving actions from them, such as opening and starting the vehicle or proactively opening the tailgate in the supermarket parking lot, for example. More importantly, it also identifies persons who are not authorized to use the vehicle and may approach it with criminal intent. In this case, the doors remain locked and a warning is activated.

Continental’s demo car is a concrete look at the software-defined vehicle, the automobile that is shaped and managed by software – and at the same time ushers in the era of biometrics for future vehicle generations. “Biometrics opens up completely new horizons for the mobility of tomorrow,” explains Dr. Claudio Longo, Head of Research and Advanced Engineering at Continental. The interaction between humans and machines in vehicles is crucial for a positive user experience. In the future, vehicles will also interact with their users even before the doors are opened. They will be able to interpret intentions, movements and facial expressions. For Jean-François Tarabbia, Head of Architecture and Network Solutions at Continental, intuitive access is a key component: “The car is on track to become a smart device, similar to a cell phone, which will use biometric technologies to take the user experience to a new level of security and comfort.”

Continental is already one of the leaders in smart device based access solutions for series production by major automotive manufacturers. The innovations in the demo car at CES show what will be possible in the very near future.