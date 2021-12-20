BYD eTrucks make a pure-electric entry into Hungary

BYD’s full range of pure-electric cargo Trucks are launched into the Hungarian market

The zero-emission eTrucks utilise BYD’s pioneering battery technology for a longer driving range and further benefit from BYD’s innovation in integrated powertrain systems

BYD eTrucks are available to order from newly appointed Hungarian eTruck dealer, Eurotrade, with immediate effect for delivery in 2022

Rotterdam, Netherlands – BYD, the world’s leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, has entered the eTruck market for the first time in Hungary with its full-range of pure-electric, zero-emission eTrucks.

These include the compact, very manoeuvrable ETP3 panel van and the versatile ETM6 cargo truck. The ETM6 is suited to a wide variety of logistical operations and offers the longest driving range of its class in the market.

This coincides with BYD appointing Eurotrade as its first eTruck dealer in Hungary. Eurotrade has a long and respected 30 year heritage in the commercial truck business, and now takes on the responsibility for sales and aftersales services in Hungary, offering the full range of BYD eTrucks in key weight sectors. Through its three key facilities in Szombathely, Mass; Kisigmánd, Esztergom and Kistarcsa, customers have the reassurance of a comprehensive aftersales and parts service within Hungary.

BYD is very much ‘at home’ in Hungary, having chosen Komárom as the location to open its first manufacturing eBus facility in Europe back in 2017. BYD Electric Bus & Truck Hungary Kft. is primarily involved with eBus assembly operations and associated new energy products. BYD strongly believes in meaningful partnerships, supporting local economies through employment opportunities, and continues to invest in such initiatives, embracing its philosophy ‘made in Europe for Europe’.

BYD’s expertise in pioneering battery and electric vehicle technology delivers a longer driving range and battery life, with convenient rapid charging for optimal productivity. BYD is the first and only automotive manufacturer to produce its own powertrain system, batteries and motor control system, as part of integrated technology for increased reliability and ease of use.

Fully electric, these features combined have the added benefit of low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compared with traditional trucks and provide a practical zero-emission solution to commercial carriers looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Isbrand Ho, Managing Director, BYD Europe B.V., said: “We are delighted to see our BYD eTruck business make its debut in Hungary, a country that we are already very familiar with. There is exciting market potential in Hungary for our pure-electric, zero-emissions BYD eTrucks, at a time when the world is coming together to address climate change. BYD is committed to playing an active role in helping commercial transportation make the smooth transition to clean, pure-electric trucks that are safe, reliable and practical to operate.”

Orders for BYD eTrucks are already being taken by Eurotrade in preparation for delivery to customers in Hungary in 2022.