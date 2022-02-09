Bridgestone collaborates with Scoobic to provide premium tyres, maintenance and telematics for its electric vehicles, and boost sustainable last-mile mobility

Bridgestone and its retail network will provide premium tyres and maintenance for Scoobic electric vehicles (EVs)

Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and rubber providing solutions for safe and sustainable mobility, and its subsidiary Webfleet Solutions, Europe’s leading telematics solution provider, have reached an agreement with Scoobic Urban Mobility, a company that designs and manufactures 100% electric last-mile and urban delivery fleet vehicles. The deal offers an integrated solutions package for Scoobic customers. All new Scoobic vehicles will come equipped with factory-installed fleet management technology from Webfleet Solutions, and will be fitted with premium Bridgestone tyres. Bridgestone’s retail network of service locations specialising in tyres and integrated car maintenance will maintain Scoobic’s electric fleet and replace tyres when necessary.

The European-level agreement covers operations in all countries where both companies are active. Service is already being provided in Spain, France and Italy, and will soon be expanded to other markets such as Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom.

Scoobic aims to be at the forefront of the last-mile delivery market segment in Europe, which is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The company offers public and private operators last-mile delivery and urban mobility services through its 100% electric fleet of vehicles, on a pay-per-use model. At the same time, Scoobic will leverage the telematics data to provide advanced proactive maintenance services to its customers, which include Correos, Amazon, Carrefour and Heineken.

As part of its commitment to help shape a sustainable future of mobility, Bridgestone is investing to make electric mobility more efficient and accessible to drivers and fleets. Through a fully integrated approach, Bridgestone is pioneering premium tyres and tyre technologies for EVs and dedicated fleet and mobility solutions, while also partnering with leading EV manufacturers, such as Fisker and Lightyear and offering end-to-end services across its EV-ready retail and service network. This agreement with Scoobic is the latest milestone for Bridgestone EMIA and comes soon after its partnership announcement with EVBox to expand Europe’s EV Vehicle Charging Infrastructure.

Greater safety and efficiency thanks to state-of-the-art fleet management systems

Webfleet Solutions offers state-of-the-art, data-driven telematics solutions for fleet management, enabling safer, more efficient and more profitable operations. Its software-as-a-service solution, WEBFLEET, can be used by Scoobic customers to manage their operations efficiently. It includes the EV solution system, which provides information on battery level, charging time and nearest charging points. WEBFLEET also issues alerts when it identifies that a vehicle needs to be checked, enabling greater safety and reduced vehicle downtime.

This information will be extremely valuable for fleet managers, with the data allowing them to optimise their workforce planning in accordance with each vehicle’s battery charge while also improving customer service and enhancing driving standards within the company. The information greatly benefits last-mile delivery companies, allowing them to plan the most appropriate routes based on the remaining driving range until charging is necessary. In addition, since Scoobic vehicles are 100% electric, they can access areas with more stringent emission regulations.

Leveraging Bridgestone’s retail network for EV maintenance

Throughout the region, Bridgestone will be putting its entire retail network at the disposal of Scoobic, enabling access to continuous fleet maintenance. Bridgestone’s EV-ready retail and service network which includes First Stop and Speedy, will supply premium tyres and vehicle maintenance to Scoobic’s electric vehicles. In addition to this, First Stop Spain will also provide charging services to these vehicles via its growing network of charging points.

Daniel Giroud, CSO of Bridgestone EMIA, commented “We are delighted to collaborate with Scoobic to help achieve more sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility. The partnership underpins our commitments to provide an end-to-end suite of integrated services to enable safe and sustainable mobility, through supporting the electrification of fleets in the distribution sector and to reduce polluting gas emissions in cities. With simplified EV management, charging and maintenance we are helping companies to manage their electric vehicles in a smarter and more profitable way.”

Jose Maria Gómez, CEO at Scoobic, also commented: “This agreement has many advantages for Scoobic customers. It provides them the opportunity to improve workforce efficiency by up to 30% while also decarbonising their business and reducing their environmental footprint in cities. In addition, they will also be able to take advantage of the state-of-the-art, innovative, factory-installed fleet management systems and optimisation tools offered by Webfleet Solutions, as well as a highly experienced and widespread network of car service centres for maintenance.”

SOURCE: Bridgestone