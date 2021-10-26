BorgWarner to supply electric motors for new electric truck

BorgWarner is boosting its leadership position in commercial vehicle electrification with a German OEM’s selection of its HVH250 electric motors to power a heavy-duty truck model

BorgWarner is boosting its leadership position in commercial vehicle electrification with a German OEM’s selection of its HVH250 (High Voltage Hairpin) electric motors to power a heavy-duty truck model. Trucks are targeted to be equipped with two HVH motors per axle, each with industry-leading peak power of 175 kW and 425 Nm of torque at 350 volts.

“We are delighted to provide our electric drive technology for this battery-electric truck for heavy-duty transport. Our proven HVH250 motor delivers the power and durability required for this demanding application,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “By helping our customers efficiently electrify vehicles, we are taking steps toward an increasingly clean and energy-efficient world.”

BorgWarner can draw from a strong background of having its HVH250 in production for more than 10 years. The company’s electric motor offers customers peak efficiencies of more than 95% and features patented HVH stator winding technology along with the choice of direct drive, chain drive, belt drive or integrated options. Moreover, the HVH250 motor is offered fully housed or as rotor/stator assemblies and features an internal permanent magnet rotor and proprietary insulation system for added durability.

Beyond electric motors, BorgWarner provides its customers with a broad portfolio of technologies for electric vehicles, including drive modules, battery packs, power electronics, high voltage battery and cabin heaters, fuel cell air supply systems and more.

