BorgWarner to provide battery packs for electric buses to global power technology company

BorgWarner’s ultra-high energy battery packs provide active cooling and deliver industry-leading energy density

BorgWarner has been selected by a global power technology leader to supply battery packs for a series of electric buses. BorgWarner will provide a pair of standardized ultra-high energy packs and a battery management system that the company will integrate into its electrification package for each vehicle. The package will be sold to an electric bus manufacturer in Georgia.

“We are eager to work together with our electric powertrain customer as we continue to cultivate and grow our relationship as partners focused on the future of electrification,” said Volker Weng, Vice President and General Manager, BorgWarner Drivetrain and Battery Systems. “This new business win with our battery technology broadens our industry reach and delivers a more efficient option for school transportation.”

BorgWarner’s battery packs are safe and reliable containing state-of-the-art safety features including current overcharge protection, cell-level passive propagation resistance, and electrical disconnection at the individual cell wire bonds that satisfy the industry’s strict electric vehicle battery safety standards. Additionally, the 98 kWh packs offer active cooling and deliver industry-leading energy density of 274 Wh/liter and 177 Wh/kilogram.

Production of the battery packs began in March 2023.

SOURCE: BorgWarner