BorgWarner to provide advanced transfer cases for SAIC Maxus export models

BorgWarner is supporting SAIC Maxus by supplying its locally developed and manufactured transfer cases. BorgWarner will provide SAIC Maxus with two types of transfer cases: an on-demand transfer case with mechanical locking and a high-torque part-time transfer case. Mass production is expected to begin in 2026.

“BorgWarner’s relationship with SAIC Maxus spans more than a decade. Our transfer case technology not only supports SAIC Maxus in strengthening its position in the Chinese market but also empowers its expansion into overseas markets,” said Isabelle McKenzie, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Drivetrain and Morse Systems. “This collaboration not only showcases BorgWarner’s technical expertise but also underscores our capability for local R&D in China.”

BorgWarner’s advanced transfer case products feature the company’s HY-VO® driveline chain, improving efficiency under high-speed operating conditions. The transfer cases support both 2 Wheel Drive High Range (2H) and AUTO modes, delivering better fuel efficiency on paved roads compared to full-time 4-wheel drive (4WD) systems. For vehicles with on-demand 4WD, these transfer cases provide enhanced safety, handling and drivability, while the mechanical locking mode delivers superior off-road performance, climbing ability and recovery capability.

With a design that integrates on-demand and part-time 4WD systems, coupled with proven reliability and market validation, BorgWarner’s transfer cases deliver exceptional overall performance and provide robust support for SAIC Maxus.

