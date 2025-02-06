BorgWarner supplies Variable Cam Timing Technology for major East Asian OEM’s hybrid and gasoline engines

BorgWarner enhances its long-standing partnership with a major East Asian OEM by supplying its state-of-the-art Variable Cam Timing (VCT) for the automaker’s latest hybrid and gasoline engines

BorgWarner enhances its long-standing partnership with a major East Asian OEM by supplying its state-of-the-art Variable Cam Timing (VCT) for the automaker’s latest hybrid and gasoline engines. Production of the engines is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

“Our VCT technology plays a crucial role in enabling our customers to meet the latest emission standards while enhancing vehicle performance and efficiency,” said Isabelle McKenzie, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Drivetrain and Morse Systems. “Our long-term partnership with this customer exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive the future of sustainable mobility.”

BorgWarner’s variable cam timing technology dynamically optimizes the timing of intake and exhaust valve events, improving combustion efficiency and reducing emissions. The system will be integrated into multiple next-generation engines. These advanced engines will power a range of the East Asian OEM’s hybrid and combustion vehicles, delivering improved fuel economy and reducing environmental impact.

BorgWarner has been a trusted partner of this customer since 1986.

SOURCE: BorgWarner