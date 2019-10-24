BorgWarner offers products for every facet of commercial vehicle powertrain and propulsion needs

BorgWarner delivers a full spectrum of propulsion technology for commercial vehicles, whether it is a combustion engine, hybrid or electric propulsion system, or fuel cell-powered vehicle, helping to create a cleaner, more energy-efficient world. With a commercial vehicle product line which includes starters and alternators, electric motors, boosting technologies, exhaust gas management, power electronics, thermal management and engine timing systems, BorgWarner has been supporting the needs of the commercial vehicle segment for more than 100 years. BorgWarner will showcase its commercial vehicle technologies at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show in Atlanta beginning on October 28th in Hall B, Booth number 8015.

“BorgWarner is committed to providing solutions for the commercial vehicle marketplace that provide manufacturers and fleet owners with clean, efficient, cost-effective technology to propel their vehicles,” said Frédéric Lissalde, President and Chief Executive Officer, BorgWarner. “The commercial vehicle industry is well positioned to lead the way on clean technologies, including electric and fuel cell vehicles, and BorgWarner is proud to be a part of these activities.”

Low fuel consumption and a long service life are key factors in the commercial vehicle industry, and BorgWarner’s technology helps Original Equipment Manufacturers meet those goals.

Thermal Solutions

Airflow management plays a key role in cooling combustion engines. The Company’s polymer cooling fans range from optimized axial flow fans and ring-fans for specific installations, to hybrid designs that cover future cooling demands. BorgWarner’s Guide Vane design provides optimized air flow potential through its world-class efficiency and unique diffuser design. This design operates at lower torque than fans in a traditional shroud, resulting in more power to the wheels. Exceptional aerodynamics and durability in the same lightweight package are hallmarks of BorgWarner’s fan portfolio. At NACV, the company will showcase its latest fan, the XDB12.

Fan Drives combine the advantages of an electrical fan with a mechanical fan drive, resulting in improved fuel efficiency, performance and system integration, and reduced noise. BorgWarner offers a full range of fan drive options that deliver a compact system layout, and reduced system restriction. With some of the company’s fan drives, auxiliary pusher fans can be eliminated. BorgWarner’s Visctronic® V3X Fan Drive, On/Off fan drive and DuroSpeed® Fan Drive will all be displayed at NACV.

Starters and Alternators

BorgWarner’s starters and alternators are proven products in the commercial vehicle marketplace. With a robust drive system and the ability to withstand the most extreme thermal conditions, the company’s starters deliver owners and fleets the durability they require for commercial vehicles. The Company’s commercial vehicle starter features include light weight noseless designs for the toughest environmental conditions, and the ability to eliminate failure modes with integrated over crank protection (IOCP) delivering a long-life starter. BorgWarner will highlight the Delco Remy® 38MT™ with Smart IMS at NACV.

BorgWarner’s alternator product portfolio delivers optimal power density, durability and high output performance for the commercial vehicle market. The brushless design includes a stationary field winding with limited wear components providing the highest level of durability and product life in the industry. The patented stator winding maximizes slot fill for improved performance and efficiency. At NACV, BorgWarner will showcase the Delco Remy 55SI™ and 40SI™ high output alternators.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: BorgWarner