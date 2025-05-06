BorgWarner obtains high-voltage coolant heater contract with global OEM

400V high-voltage coolant heater (HVCH) technology to be used in series of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles

BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, has secured a contract with a major, global OEM to deliver its 400-volt HVCH on a series of the automaker’s plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) platforms. This HVCH PHEV deal spans mid-size pickup trucks, SUVs and minivans, and production is expected to begin production in 2027. The deal marks BorgWarner’s largest HVCH PHEV award in North America to date based on expected volumes.

The company’s 400V HVCH offers a flexible and compact design enabling it to meet the OEM’s distinct vehicle environments without requiring changes to the vehicle platforms. The technology also offers high thermal power density through its unique brazed aluminum fin technology with a power ranging up to 10 kW. The thick-film heating and brazed fins enable optimal heat transfer, improve flow distribution and help to degas and prevent bubble accumulation.

“BorgWarner has been collaborating with this global OEM on a variety of projects and is looking forward to furthering our relationship by providing this efficient solution for battery and cabin heating,” said Dr. Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Turbos and Thermal Technologies. “Our HVCH technology compared to other heaters allows us to provide a solution that improves robustness and provides cost improvements for our customer without altering the overall vehicle environment.”

The HVCH provides a reliable source of heat independent of environmental temperature to warm the cabin and the battery and support optimal conditions for faster charging, extended battery life, durability, performance and driving range.

SOURCE: BorgWarner