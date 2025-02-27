BMW Group’s home plant gears up for NEUE KLASSE

BMW Group Plant Munich is gearing up to launch the NEUE KLASSE in summer 2026. During ongoing series operation, three new production halls are currently being built for the body shop, assembly and associated production logistics

BMW Group Plant Munich is gearing up to launch the NEUE KLASSE in summer 2026. During ongoing series operation, three new production halls are currently being built for the body shop, assembly and associated production logistics. “For the production start of the NEUE KLASSE, we will have a state-of-the-art plant in Munich that is characterised by flexibility, innovation and, above all, efficiency,” says Plant Director Peter Weber.

Starting in 2027, the plant in Munich will exclusively produce fully-electric vehicles, further enhancing efficiency boost. Forward planning, close cooperation with development teams and suppliers, and the integration of modern production technology within new structures will all play a key role. “With the NEUE KLASSE, we will significantly reduce manufacturing costs at the Munich Plant,” says Weber. In addition to optimised production processes and targeted automation, the NEUE KLASSE’s new vehicle architecture will also leverage further efficiencies. Focusing on a single drive train variant reduces production steps and the number of parts – for example, for wiring harnesses, which previously varied according to engine type and can be complex to install.

Unusual process: Pre-series production at pilot plant

The timeline for the ramp-up in Munich is carefully synchronised – in part due to the plant’s refurbishment. The first pre-series vehicles will be built at the pilot plant of the BMW Group Research and Innovation Centre (FIZ), with support from Plant Munich’s production team, before the end of the year. “Alongside the pilot plant at the FIZ, we are also using virtual simulations to ensure a smooth ramp-up,” says Weber, describing the unusual situation in the decisive year ahead of the launch. He adds that Plant Munich’s experienced launch team is also working closely with colleagues at the new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, where the first NEUE KLASSE model will enter production late this year.

International production network: Cooperation, flexibility and innovative processes

BMW Group plants are capable of producing different model variants and drive train types on a single line. Since the ramp-up of electromobility is not linear and will progress at varying speeds, the company has relied on “flex-plants”, which can manufacture vehicles with both internal combustion engines and electric drive trains. “In this way, we can ensure our delivery capabilities in different market situations and maintain good capacity utilisation at our locations,” explains Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management responsible for Production.

By the end of the decade, the BMW Group expects a significant increase in the market shares of fully-electric vehicles. For this reason, the plants in Debrecen and, later, Munich will be the first facilities dedicated exclusively to fully-electric vehicles, enhancing electrification capacities throughout the network.

The German plants lead the way on e-mobility in the BMW Group’s production network: Alongside traditional drive technologies, each of them builds at least one fully-electric model for the global market. Even in a volatile environment, the BMW Group continues to grow its domestic locations, manufacturing over a million vehicles there last year – accounting for a quarter of Germany’s total automotive production.

At the same time, the company’s production also depends on a balanced global distribution of value creation. “The strategic and flexible structure of our production network strengthens our resilience and makes us more competitive,” adds Nedeljković.

Focus on employees: Developing skills for e-mobility

The shift towards electrified vehicles also brings changes to employee roles and required skills. With the flexible ramp-up of e-mobility at BMW Group plants, employees can gradually be prepared for new job content.

“Despite technical and structural innovations, our focus is always on people. We take pride in our employees’ expertise and experience, and their dedication to continuous improvement. It is thanks to their commitment that we are able to consistently deliver premium-quality vehicles,” emphasises Weber. Additional expertise will be developed and retained at the company through extensive further training and workforce flexibility. Last year alone, nearly 25,000 employees completed e-mobility training. Plant Munich is currently holding its third industrial electrician qualification course, conducted in cooperation with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK).

In recent years, around 5,500 jobs have been created across the BMW Group production network for the current and upcoming generation of e-drives. More than three quarters of these positions were filled through internal reorganisation.

SOURCE: BMW Group