Blackberry to announce fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on March 31, 2020

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-682-6267 or live streamed on the company’s website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8 p.m. ET on March 31, 2020, by dialing +1-800-585-8367 and entering Conference ID #3146558. It will also be available at the link above.

