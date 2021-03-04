Bespoke Bentaygas – new options via Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide

Bentley Mulliner now offers its unique set of personal commissioning options across the entire Bentley model range, with the addition of the new Bentayga to Mulliner’s Personal Commissioning Guide. An extensive list of options for both interior and exterior means that customers are able to specify a configuration that is truly individual and suited to their personality, going even further than the billions of ways a Bentley can be commissioned using the “standard” options.

The Personal Commissioning Guide offers a unique mix of traditional and contemporary options that will appeal to Bentley’s diverse and extraordinary clients. Depending on the individual’s personal preference, each car can take on a new aesthetic while ensuring style and performance are never compromised.

Customers can choose bespoke hide colours, painted veneers, personalised interior stitching and tweed trimmed door inserts to name but a few of the unique offerings from Bentley Mulliner that can be used to enhance the unique look and feel of their Bentley.

Using the Mulliner Visualiser in conjunction with their local retailer, customers are able to design their personal options virtually. Each retailer is experienced in choosing specifications for each model and are able to advise which options will be complementary and complete the look of the car.

Personalised Exterior Colours

Bentley Mulliner has carefully curated their own exquisite range of paint colours allowing customers to configure the exterior. Hand spraying expertise, complemented by the latest robotic technology, delivers the best possible finish on each vehicle.

Combining the art of colour with the science of paint, Bentley offers one of the largest ‘stock’ colour palettes of any luxury automotive manufacturer.The Mulliner extended paint palette increases this further, by an additional 26 colours including solids, metallic and satins.

For those that want the next level of personalisation, the craftspeople at Bentley’s personal commissioning division can colour-match virtually any sample provided, using innovative colour recognition software to analyse the composition of the sample provided and reproducing it to perfection. The only limit is the customer’s imagination.

Personalised Interiors

For those that wish to continue the colour theme inside their Bentayga, it is possible to select from an extensive Mulliner range of 27 hide and stitching colours to create a truly unique interior colour split. The design can include up the three colours from the range to produce a bold and striking look.

Alternatively, the interior of the car can be crafted to have a completely personalised colour hide and stitching. Customers can match their interior to any bespoke colour of their preference – the ultimate expression of personality.

Customers also have the opportunity to add further extra touches to their Bentley. Whether adding a name, motif or crest, various aspects of the car can be tailored to display a customer’s personalisation. Seatsand deep pile overmats can be embroidered, a name of choice can be added to the outer illuminated sill plates or personalised text or imagery can be applied to the passenger fascia panel in a satin finish.

Bentley Mulliner also offer additional colour accents to enhance the interior atmosphere. Through seat piping, carpet binding and hand cross-stitching, customers can elevate the look and feel of the cabin. The process of hand cross stiching a Bentayga cabin takes one craftsperson 44 hours to complete. Unique thread has been designed to be extremely durable and uses special dyes to maintain its colour to last for the lifespan of the vehicle.

For customers that enjoy a more sporting interior theme, the optional inclusion of Alcantara seat centres, headrests and door inserts creates an exquisite, tactile finish. For even more sporting ambience, Alcantara can be applied to the steering wheel and gear lever.

Personalised Welcome Lamps project a custom image on the floor when each door is opened, accurately recreating a graphic, logo, image or word in pin-sharp light.

Finally, the Bentayga’s key fob can be personalised with a name or image being added to one side.

Sustainable Luxury

The Bentley Mulliner team has worked with a traditional textile mill to produce a bespoke, natural wool cloth akin to that in a fine tailored suit. By embracing time-honoured methods, the collaboration has resulted in four striking woven cloth patterns, each featuring exclusive yarn colours.

The mill goes to great efforts to ensure the materials used are produced in the most ethical and environmental way. This is in line with Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy that details the plans for the company to become a global leader in sustainable luxury mobility.

Selected to complement the interior design, and natural colour harmony with many of the leather hides already throughout the cabin, four different tweeds are available.

Cheltenham, with its countryside greens, offers a more traditional choice for customers whereas Glen Plaid–Tolsta Beach, named after the shores of the rugged Outer Hebrides, makes a confident statement with its bold check pattern. Providing a more subtle, contemporary choice, the Charcoal and Sand Herringbone tweeds complement dark and light interiors respectively

From Traditional to Contemporary

Bentley Mulliner offers a wide range of veneer options that will transform the interior of each new Bentayga. From more traditional wood cross-banding, to painted veneers and contemporary stone fascias, there is a unique interior feature for every customer.

With Bentley’s revered craftsmanship, the new Bentayga makes a clear statement and reintroduces Cross Banding Inlays as an option for the fascia and waistrail inserts. The Cross Banding uses Australian straight grain veneer with a boxwood inlay available on a number of veneer options, enhanced with a Bentley Mulliner overlay in either a silver or gold colour.

Using painted veneers, Bentley Mulliner can now match all of the interior veneered areas to any of the colours from the Standard, Extended and Bentley Mulliner exterior paint ranges, or the interior hide colours. With 103 options for painted veneers, customers will have an extensive list of colours available to create a bespoke interior that is reflective of their personality.

With innovative and state-of-the-art technologies, Bentley Mulliner have utilised stone formed over 200 million years ago to create lightweight veneers just 0.1mm in thickness. Stone veneers feature a visible natural ‘open pore’ texture.

Four different stone colours are available, to complement a range of interiors: Autumn White, Copper, Galaxy or Terra Red.

Building on the contemporary natural finish introduced with Stone Veneer, Bentley Mulliner now offers an open pore satin finish to Liquid Amber, Dark Burr Walnut and Tamo Ash veneers. Each layer is applied by hand and sanded between applications, ensuring the lacquer adheres to the natural grooves of the wood. The resulting finish is wax-like and perfectly highlights the authentic, natural colour and texture of the wood species.

This delicate technique ensures Bentley customers can actually feel the texture of the wood. The variation in colour and grain of different cuts of open-pore veneer mean that each is also slightly different – offering a truly unique Bentley interior.

SOURCE: Bentley