Bentley: The new Continental GT Speed debuts at Goodwood

Fourth generation Continental GT and GTC Speed debut at Goodwood’s Festival of Speed

The new, fourth-generation Continental GT Speed made its global public debut today – both on the hillclimb and in a unique ‘underwater’ display – supporting this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and its theme of “Horseless to Hybrid – Revolutions in Power”.

The new Continental GT Speed – shown at Goodwood in both coupe and convertible versions – becomes the most powerful road-going Bentley ever created. The new grand tourer is powered by an all-new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain with 782 PS and 1,000 Nm, achieving more horsepower and more torque than the outgoing W12, but with a significant drop in CO2 to 29 g/km*.

The performance of the powertrain is matched by a new chassis system, with new two-chamber air springs paired with new dual-valve dampers, along with Bentley Dynamic Ride (48V active anti-roll control), eLSD and torque vectoring. Incredible body control and the best Continental GT ride comfort to date are the results, supported by a 49:51, rear-biased weight distribution for the first time in the car’s history.

The new exterior continues the design revolution for Bentley’s future journey, with the biggest revision to the face of the Continental GT in two decades, and the first mainstream Bentley with single headlamps since the 1950s.

World-leading Bentley interior cabin design, materials, quality, and craftsmanship continue with the introduction of further wellness seat technology, new air ionisation, three-dimensional leather textures, new modern quilting, and technical finishes such as new dark chrome.

Along with the two examples of the new Continental GT Speed that will be on the Hill Climb at Goodwood, a third car is on display in a unique way near the Kinrara Enclosure to celebrate the unofficial ‘Underwater Speed Record’ – believed to be the fastest a car has ever travelled through a tunnel, achieving 208 mph / 335 km/h.

The ‘FOShtank’ is a bespoke version of the glass ‘Toy Box’ display units that Bentley utilises across it’s Dream Factory campus in Crewe, England, but modified to include a custom-built fish tank in a tongue-in-cheek take on the underwater theme.

*CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data for EU27 is pending, subject to EU Type Approval

SOURCE: Bentley