Bentley: fourth-generation Continental GT production begins

Bentley Motors is proud to announce that the first fourth-generation Continental GT has completed production, in time for the 136th birthday of Walter Owen Bentley. With the same specification as the car that featured in the unofficial ‘Underwater Speed Record’ and launch film, the first new Continental GT is finished in Tourmaline Green, with a … Continued

Bentley Motors is proud to announce that the first fourth-generation Continental GT has completed production, in time for the 136th birthday of Walter Owen Bentley.

With the same specification as the car that featured in the unofficial ‘Underwater Speed Record’ and launch film, the first new Continental GT is finished in Tourmaline Green, with a Gravity Grey and Mandarin interior. The car will begin its life as a UK Press Fleet car, before joining Bentley’s Heritage Collection where it will be retained forever. The car will be followed off the production line by the first customer cars, each one specified in one of the 46 billion configurations possible through Bentley’s standard options list.

Speaking on the start of production, Andreas Lehe, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Manufacturing, comments:

“The fourth-generation Continental GT is a true masterpiece. The vivid launch colour of Tourmaline Green is a modern interpretation of the notable Bentley Green, designed and painted by our in-house craftspeople. The vehicle completed a staggering 92 assembly stations throughout the Production process and we’ve also pushed the boundaries of our interior vehicle design, with three-dimensional leather textures, modern quilting, and dark chrome finishes. Our artisans in Crewe have truly outdone themselves, ensuring every detail exudes luxury.”

The Continental GT Speed redefines the ultimate blend of supercar performance, handcrafted luxury and everyday usability. The new model displays a comprehensive exterior and interior redesign, with clean modern detailing, recently established by the new DNA showcased by the coachbuilt Bentley Bacalar and Batur.

Outstanding performance is brought by an all-new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain with 782 PS and 1,000 Nm, from a 4.0-litre V8 working in tandem with a 190 PS electric motor. 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds is the result, with the benefit of 50 miles (81 km) of usable electric-only range (on the EU drive cycle) and a total range of 534 miles (859 km) – creating an everyday supercar.

This particular car will be destined at a later point to join Bentley’s Heritage Collection. Now consisting of 45 cars from the oldest Bentley in the world (the 1919 3-Litre EXP2) through to the latest generation Continental GT (from 2024), with some of the most extraordinary Bentleys ever made representing every decade of the company’s 105-year history.

SOURCE: Bentley