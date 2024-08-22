Bentley first car manufacturer to join global body for responsibly-sourced leather

Leather Naturally welcomes luxury British marque as first automotive member

Bentley Motors has become the first automotive member of Leather Naturally, the global voice of the sustainable leather industry. The international, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) is dedicated to promoting the use of certified, properly-sourced leather as a natural by-product of a responsible circular economy.

The new partnership with Leather Naturally is just the latest environmental initiative by Bentley, underscoring the brand’s ongoing commitment to its Beyond100 strategy to become the global leader in sustainable luxury mobility. In 2021, Bentley was the first automotive member of the Leather Working Group, promoting responsible business practices and environmental compliance within the leather industry.

As a next step, the luxury British marque introduced the first, sustainable leather option for customers, utilising a sustainable leather tanning process that uses an organic by-product of the olive oil industry. Olive Mill Waste Water tanned Leather is produced with tanning agents free of harmful heavy metals, minerals and aldehydes.

Marc Stang, Technical Expert, Leather and Colour Development at Bentley Motors, said: “Leather is a timeless, luxury material that has always epitomised the elegance, durability and quality of a hand-crafted Bentley interior. It has a rich history that dates back decades in our cars and has always stood the test of time. The application of the latest sustainable leathers allows an even wider variety of choice for our customers and further supports our industry-leading Beyond100 strategy.”

Debbie Burton, Chair of Leather Naturally, added: “Leather Naturally is delighted to welcome Bentley as a member. As a brand synonymous with both luxury and leather, this partnership underlines its commitment to furthering sustainability and ongoing improvement through its Beyond 100 vision.”

Leather Naturally has a global membership from a wide range of industries. The NGO uses educational and promotional activities which focus on leathers made from hides that are a by-product of the food industry, therefore supporting a responsible, circular economy. Such materials would otherwise be turned into waste.

SOURCE: Bentley