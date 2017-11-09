AW Monthly November 2017 published by Automotive World

AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.
The November edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Andreas Renschler, Chief Executive, Volkswagen Truck & Bus
- Göran Nyberg, President, Volvo Trucks North America
- Håkan Agnevall, President, Volvo Buses
- Brian Pour, Chief Executive, Auria
- Johannes Roters, Chief Executive, Yanfeng Automotive
Also in this issue:
- North American Commercial Vehicle Show 2017
- Tokyo motor show 2017
- Blockchain
- Denso’s investment in an electric and autonomous future
- China’s safety review
- Delphi’s acquisition of software start-up nuTonomy
- Cyber security
- Industry 4.0
- Jim Hackett’s ‘fitness plan’ for Ford
- New EV plans for GM, Honda, Mazda and Toyota
- AkzoNobel’s latest merger talks
