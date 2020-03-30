AVL: Development of connected solutions to enhance the charging experience

Charging is a key challenge for new mobility solutions that needs interconnected and seamlessly integrated technolgies. As a new core member of CharIN e.V., AVL offers industry-leading technologies and services based on the highest quality and innovation standards. Matthias Brendel, Vice President Electrification at AVL: ”We are proud to join CharIN and contribute to the solutions of tomorrow within a very familiar group of longterm partners and customers.”

The purpose of CharIN (Charging Interface Initiative e.V.) is to develop and establish the combined charging system (CCS) as a worldwide standard for charging battery-powered electric vehicles. AVL supports this goal with unique expertise encompassing development, simulation and testing of electric powertrain systems and components. This makes AVL the leading technology and integration partner for OEMs and Tiers to improve the recharging experience for consumers.

The development focuses on robustness, interoperability and charging efficiency inside as well as outside of the vehicle. The goal is a comprehensive solution that integrates functions such as Plug & Charge in daily life. AVL’s success story as forerunner in the 800V technology for passenger cars goes back to 2012. It represents one of the fundamental requirements for ultrafast charging and mirrors AVL’s pioneering spirit to contribute to the vision of a clean, affordable, connected and intelligent mobility.

SOURCE: AVL