Autonomous vehicles reach a new milestone thanks to the collaboration between Groupe PSA and VINCI Autoroutes

On 11 July, VINCI Autoroutes and Groupe PSA have deepen trials to assess a vehicle’s ability to drive autonomously at cruising speed and pass through a tollgate in autonomous mode. Two new complex driving situations were also tested in real traffic conditions on the VINCI Autoroutes network:

– changing into autonomous mode in a traffic area temporarily altered due to roadworks;

– performing a “safe stop”, which involves the vehicle driving to a safe place in the event that the driver does not take back control in a specific situation (exceptional presence of obstacles on the road, severely deteriorated weather conditions, etc.) or in case of the end of the motorway.

These trials were carried out on the A10 and A11 motorways between Dourdan and Ablis using a Groupe PSA Peugeot 3008 prototype, which is part of the autonomous vehicle fleet for the AVA “Autonomous Vehicle for All” programme.

Carla GOHIN, Groupe PSA’s Chief Technology Officer, said: “This trial is an additional step towards the deployment of autonomous vehicles. Two years after the first trial, the aim was to include even more constraints in the use cases by strengthening communication between the autonomous vehicle and the road infrastructure in order to broaden the scope of the system’s action while ensuring safety. These trials demonstrate the innovative and practical nature of the collaboration between Groupe PSA and VINCI Autoroutes, which is vital for the development of autonomous vehicles.”

“Smart motorway infrastructure is an essential asset in the development of autonomous vehicles. It enhances the contextual data shared with the navigation system to optimise the vehicle’s decision-making abilities and route,” said Pierre COPPEY, Chairman of VINCI Autoroutes and Executive Vice-President of VINCI. “In this respect, our collaboration with PSA is full of promise. The motorway network offers a life-sized testing ground for new mobility solutions that will revolutionize road use in the future.”

SOURCE: PSA