Automotive supplier Yazaki appoints new management teams for Europe, North Africa, North America, and Central America

Bo Andersson, President and CEO of Yazaki Europe and North Africa and of Yazaki North America and Central America, has stepped down from the leadership of the companies at the end of March 2021. He will continue to serve the company in an advisory role to make the transition to the new management as smooth and seamless as possible.

As of April 1, 2021, the Yazaki Europe and North Africa division will be led by Hans Lemmens as President and CEO. Lemmens started at Yazaki in 1993, held various positions in sales, costing & pricing, program management, purchasing and plant management and was appointed as Executive Vice President of Sales in 2018 for Yazaki in Europe. The new COO for Europe and North Africa will be Andreas Di Vece, who started his career at Yazaki Europe in January 2019 and held positions as Vice President Manufacturing & Logistics, Business Unit Head for German OEMs, and Turkey Country Head.

For Yazaki’s North and Central America division, Ryosuke Yazaki took over as President and CEO on April 1, 2021. Ryosuke Yazaki is a dynamic leader and third generation family member who will be focused on moving Yazaki forward into the future. Kenichi Fujisawa was appointed as the new COO. Joseph Zerafa assumed the role of acting global Head of Purchasing for Yazaki.

When Bo Andersson initially took on the leadership role for Europe and North Africa in 2017, and North and Central America in 2018, Shinji Yazaki, president of Japan’s Yazaki Corporation, defined several key tasks for him: Retooling Yazaki’s business in the regions, increasing efficiency and reducing costs, and building a strategic bridge to the next generation of Yazaki management. Shinji Yazaki: “All of these objectives were accomplished. I am grateful to Bo Andersson for his commitment, strong leadership and impactful performance.”

SOURCE: Yazaki