Automotive services and mobility week: the PSA retail road-show

PSA Retail, in partnership with OPCO mobility, will participate this year in the Week of Automotive Services and Mobility (#SSAM) which will take place from 1st to 8th February 2020.

This year, PSA Retail will take part in around thirty events throughout France:

Discovery workshops to further feminize the technical professions

Open house at certain PSA Retail sites to present the businesses in the sector.

Job dating in CFAs (Apprentice Training Centre)

Job Forums with municipalities

School Forums

PSA RETAIL is a fast-growing company with more than 50 professions open for hiring. The positions opened are particularly in the fields of new and used vehicle sales and after-sales service.

2020 will be the year of the energy/ecological transition with the development of sales of electric (BEV) and hybrid (PHEV) vehicles. In this context, PSA RETAIL has extensively equipped its network with recharging stations. The distribution group is also committed to training, helping its employees to acquire the necessary skills.

The campaign will be dispatched on PSA Retail’s LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter pages.

The scheme is fully in line with the proactive youth employment policy implemented by the Groupe PSA’s distribution group. Out of the 5,000 PSA Retail employees in France, a permanent pool of 600 work-study students forms the basis of PSA Retail’s “youth employment” policy, which is the breeding ground for future hires, with a high rate of transformation to date. 55% of the work-study students are hired on permanent contracts at the end of their training and employment period.

Joining PSA Retail means guaranteed permanent employment in the exciting business of automobile distribution. It is also the possibility of a qualifying career path and a certification training, with the possibility of a career path in all 11 European countries where PSA Retail operates and, potential gateways to other departments of Groupe PSA.

SOURCE: Groupe PSA