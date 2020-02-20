Autoliv declares quarterly dividend

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share for the second quarter 2020.

The dividend will be payable on Thursday, June 4, 2020 to Autoliv shareholders of record on the close of business on Tuesday, May 19. The ex-date will be Monday, May 18, for holders of common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as well as for holders of Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

SOURCE: Autoliv