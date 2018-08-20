Audi on demand – the undemanding route to a dream car

New premium mobility service applying Audi brand values to the concept of on-demand vehicle usage makes its debut in the UK

A range of Audi models available for short-term loan periods from one hour to 28 days

One all-in fee including unlimited mileage, fully comprehensive insurance, Roadside Assistance, delivery & collection

Prices from £70 per day

Available for collection from Audi Centre or delivery within 30-minute radius

First Audi on demand facility established in Manchester, with more cities to follow – including Edinburgh & Glasgow in August followed by Newcastle, Birmingham and London all in 2018

Aspiring Audi drivers now have another route to the brand with the four rings – after registering online for the new Audi on demand service via www.uk.audiondemand.com and selecting from a tempting menu of prime Vorsprung durch Technik they can take delivery of their chosen car at home or at work very shortly afterwards and enjoy it for up to 28 days*. Initially operating on a pilot basis from a base within the Oldham Audi facility near Manchester, the new Audi on demand premium mobility service enables eligible drivers to enjoy full use of various Audi models for periods ranging from one hour to 28 days for one simple, all-in fee. In August, Audi on demand will open in two further sites – Edinburgh and Glasgow. These will be followed by Newcastle and Birmingham in September. The roll-out will continue throughout 2018 with plans underway to expand to further cities including London, with a view to establishing a nationwide network in the longer term.

Audi on demand is the umbrella term for the new wave of mobility services to be launched in the UK. Starting with a retail offering, the service will expand and develop to offer a series of mobility products based around the same mantra of customer flexibility and convenience.

As part of the Audi mobility journey, plans are also underway to introduce Audi on demand for business and residential use in 2019.

Commenting on the debut, Andrew Doyle, Director of Audi UK, said: “Audi on demand is the premium mobility service with a difference. It neatly packages convenience, flexibility and ease of use into every booking and enables our customers to tap into a bespoke experience that is fitting of the Audi brand and maintains the exceptionally high levels of service that we are committed to from start to finish.

“The traditional model of ownership is consistently evolving and this innovative concept firmly puts Audi UK ahead when it comes to meeting consumer demand and transforming into a digital premium car company.”

Convenience, flexibility, user-friendliness and premium customer experience are enduring hallmarks of the brand – these were the key criteria that were always at front of mind in the creation of the Audi on demand programme. Following a simple registration process at www.uk.audiondemand.com eligible customers can select their preferred loan dates online and choose from a continually expanding menu of Audi models that currently includes 5portbacks, saloons, 5UVs and coupes from the Al, A3, A4, AS, Q3 and QS ranges. There is also the opportunity for customers to try an AS Cabriolet, 53 or 55 at certain locations.

Current prices range from £70** to £190** per day and include a full service package with unlimited mileage, fully comprehensive insurance, concierge delivery and Audi Roadside Assistance.

Cars can then simply be collected directly from the chosen hub on presentation of the QR code generated at the time of booking, along with photo ID and a valid driving licence, and can be returned there at the end of the loan period. Alternatively, customers can request personal delivery to, and collection from, any location within a 30-minute driving radius of this Audi Centre. As more Audi on demand hubs join the UK network the scope of this concierge delivery and collection service will broaden considerably, maximising convenience for customers.

The UK joins a growing list of countries offering the Audi on demand service that includes the United States, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and Germany.

Before the end of 2018, the existing locations will extend their offering and additional international mobility hubs will expand the Audi on demand network. To receive updates about the launch of new locations in the UK and globally, customers can register for the service at www.uk. au diondem and.com .

* Delivery available within a 30-minute driving distance of Oldham Audi – subject to terms and conditions

** Prices correct at time of publication

