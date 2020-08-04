Audi of America selects CCC parts technology

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announces today that Audi of America has entered into a multi-year agreement with CCC. Through the agreement, Audi will use CCC® Promote as its sole parts promotion solution, supporting Audi dealers across the United States. CCC Promote enables Audi to offer promotional pricing on parts to collision repairers as estimates are being written within the CCC ONE® platform. CCC ONE is in use by 25,000 repairers and processes more than 24 million repair estimates annually. CCC is a leading Software as a Service provider to the automotive, insurance, and collision repair industries.

“Audi is excited to begin working with CCC and supporting our Dealers to maximize their presence in the parts collision business,” said Joe Rood, Director of Parts and Accessories for Audi of America. “The CCC program connects Audi dealers to an active community of collision repairers at a key decision point. CCC’s platform complements and supports our near- and longer-term Audi collision parts strategy and we are excited to see it develop further.”

CCC Promote offers a direct way to present promotional pricing early in the estimating process when replacement part decisions are being made. Prices can be customized by vehicle make, model, year, or part type. CCC Promote is an integral component of CCC® Parts, the company’s parts eCommerce platform. The two work together to automate and streamline the parts sourcing workflow from upfront promotional pricing to electronic price quotes, ordering, invoicing, and the rebate settlement process with the manufacturer. CCC processes more than $13 billion in parts annually. CCC Promote integrates with leading DMS providers.

“We value Audi’s endorsement of our solution and are proud to serve as their technology platform,” said Jim Kinsherf, Vice President, CCC OEM Services Group. “The CCC ONE platform is home to a dynamic, open community of participants who rely on real-time information to make a number of mission-critical decisions. We welcome Audi to the network and look forward to connecting them to new opportunities.”

SOURCE: CCC