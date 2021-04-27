Audi announces model year 2022 Audi Sport updates

Audi of America today announced updates for its Audi Sport lineup for the 2022 model year, including the addition of a number of requested features customers are eager for, and can anticipate seeing in the U.S. starting late this summer

Audi of America today announced updates for its Audi Sport lineup for the 2022 model year, including the addition of a number of requested features customers are eager for, and can anticipate seeing in the U.S. starting late this summer.

The 2022 model changes introduce new “RS design” packages for the RS 5 Coupe and Sportback, RS 6 Avant, RS 7, and RS Q8. The content supports an RS-specific character that amplifies performance textiles, and design components. After a brief absence, a flat-bottom steering wheel with hands-on detection is now standard equipped on all RS 6 Avant and RS 7 models.

Additionally, Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) will now be available for the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 models. The purely mechanical system is designed to ensure an immediate response system to reduce the vehicle’s weight from shifting front to back, or side to side. The shocks are diagonally opposed, linked by hydraulic lines, and a central valve in the damper, and when cornering, this valve regulates the flow of oil through the shock absorber. There is an optimization of sportier feel and comfort depending on what is chosen via the Audi Drive Select system. The DRC is ready for the enthusiast who wants to get the most out of their RS 6 Avant, or RS 7 models.

2022 RS 5 Coupe / Sportback

For 2022, the 444-horsepower RS 5 Coupe and Sportback return for 2022 with several new packages that include design enhancements, and hardware upgrades. The “RS design” package introduces front safety belts with red edging, RS logo floor mats with red edging, and an Alcantara wrapped steering wheel, shift lever, and center console. An available new Audi exclusive Bronze Styling package includes black Audi rings and badges, matte carbon exterior front spoiler and rear diffuser trim, RS carbon matte inlays, matte carbon exterior side mirror housings, Audi exclusive Bronze stitch interior package, and 20-inch 5-arm-peak design wheels milled-cut with a bronze finish and wrapped in 275/30 summer performance tires. A performance-oriented Dynamic plus package introduces a 174 mph top track speed limiter, carbon engine cover, gray brake calipers, and ceramic front brakes.

2022 RS 6 Avant / RS 7 model line

Following on sale timing in late 2020 as 2021 models, the 591-horsepower RS 6 Avant and RS 7 return with package and content updates. The models receive new material additions, including standard Carbon twill structure inlays and on the RS 7, an available Dinamica headliner. The Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) is now available, ensuring an immediate response system to reduce body roll from front to back, and side to side.

Also new for 2022, will be a black 22-inch wheel available in Carbon and Black optic packages, as well as the option to order a 22-inch titanium wheel. Additionally, a new “RS-design” package, which includes black seat belts with contrast border in either red or gray, floor mats with “RS” logo and contrast stitching, center console and gear shifter in Alcantara and contrast stitching, and a flat-bottom Alcantara steering wheel with contrast stitching.

2022 RS Q8

The brand’s fastest SUV, the 591-horsepower Audi RS Q8 also gets several upgrades for the 2022 model year. Audi Adaptive Cruise Assist with Traffic Jam Assist and Audi Active Lane Assist is now standard. To further support the standard driver assistance features, Traffic Sign recognition and Intersection assist are now available in the Executive package. Complementing performance with bespoke design touches, a new “RS-design” package is now available in red or gray, and includes the following equipment – black safety belts with contrast border, floor mats with “RS” logo and contrast stitching, center console and gear shifter in Alcantara with contrast stitching, and an Alcantara steering wheel with contrast stitching.

2022 R8 model line

Following the 2021 introduction of the rear-wheel drive R8 as a series production model, the brand’s halo sports car returns for 2022 with a new R8 rear-wheel drive performance model, replacing last year’s entry into the R8 family. The 2022 R8 performance RWD receives a power increase from 532 horsepower to 562 horsepower, and a torque increase from 398 lb-ft. to 406 lb-ft. Two new packages are now available for the RWD models – Sport exhaust package and Dynamic package. The Sport exhaust package includes a four button steering wheel with Performance modes and a sport exhaust system with black exhaust tips. The Dynamic package includes ceramic front and rear brakes, 20-inch 5-double-spoke-dynamic design, milled-cut, titanium finish wheels, and Racing shell seats in Fine Nappa leather.

