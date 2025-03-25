Aston Martin Vanquish Volante: The world’s fastest, most powerful front-engine convertible

New flagship convertible brings unprecedented drama, power and speed to the category

Aston Martin is proud to announce the highly anticipated arrival of the new Vanquish Volante. Quite simply the fastest, most powerful open top series production Aston Martin to date and, alongside its coupe stablemate, the fastest, most powerful front engine production car on sale today. No other car combines such extraordinary performance with such a svelte yet purposeful form. Its position in the market at the very pinnacle of ultra-luxury high performance is unique, and there are few better ways to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic Volante name with the announcement of its latest example.

Powered by Aston Martin’s new 5.2-litre V12 engine delivering 835PS and 1000Nm of torque with a top speed of 214mph, Vanquish Volante offers all the raw thrill of the coupe with an unmatched visceral open air driving experience.

New Vanquish Volante has been designed to offer all the style and sensorial stimulation for which convertibles are known and loved, without the limitations or compromises traditionally associated to their design. As beautiful as its Coupe companion, with minimal weight increase and stunning design, Vanquish Volante is more than worthy of the name reserved only for the flagship.

The new Vanquish Volante is the crown jewel in a model lineage extending back 60 years. The first Aston Martin to receive the name was the little-known Short Chassis Volante of 1965, comprising design elements of both the convertible DB5 that preceded it and DB6 Volante that succeeded it. Utterly beautiful, it set the tone for all ‘Volante’ Aston Martin models to come. It is also one of the rarest of all production examples, with only37 being built over a one-year period.

Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Hallmark said “For 60 years, Aston Martin Volantes have defined the art of elegant, sporting, open-top motoring. With its stunning looks and outstanding V12 engine producing more power than any other front-engine production car on sale, Vanquish Volante has taken this philosophy to an entirely new level. At Aston Martin we are proud to be doing such justice to our heritage while, as the unprecedented performance of the Vanquish Volante shows, keeping our eyes firmly focused on the future.”

Engineering

Providing Vanquish Volante with its knockout punch is Aston Martin’s new twin-turbocharged, 5.2-litre V12 engine. The first V12 to wear the famous Aston Martin wings was fitted to the DB7 Vantage, launched in both Coupe and Volante for 2000 model year. In the 25 years since, the power of the marque’s iconic V12 has almost doubled, from 426PS to 835PS, with maximum torque seeing similar gains, from 543Nm to 1000Nm.

The latest V12 engine fitted to Vanquish develops maximum torque at just 2500rpm – precisely half the engine speed required by its forebear – and maintains that 1000Nm peak all the way from 2500-5000rpm, reaching a maximum speed of 214mph. Despite this significant increase in performance, total weight of Vanquish Volante has risen by just 95kg, raising the power to weight ratio from 313hp per tonne to 416hp per tonne, elevating performance onto an entirely new strata.

Power is fed to the rear wheels with an eight-speed ZF gearbox located within the rear axle for optimal weight distribution and incorporates the same rear E-differential (E-diff) seen on Vanquish Coupe. Capable of transitioning from fully open to 100% locked in 135 milliseconds, the E-diff provides unprecedented bandwidth and benefits. Combined with the latest Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) technology, dynamic capability is significantly improved, providing greater agility in low and medium speed cornering whilst offering greater control in oversteer and high-speed lane change conditions. Integral to the dynamic character, it essentially ‘shortens’ the wheelbase in tighter corners by giving it more rotational response to steering inputs, while also providing assured stability and composure through fast sweeping curves. The desire to provide Vanquish Volante with the same supercar-levels of driving dynamics, combined with the ride refinement required from a flagship, with effortless capability that mandated the fitment of the sophisticated chassis system seen on all series production Aston Martins.

Simon Newton, Director of Vehicle Performance and Attributes said, “The drive to ensure Vanquish Volante delivered the same class leading performance as the Vanquish Coupe meant that, from inception, the engineering team worked on both Coupe and Volante simultaneously, allowing us to retain the dynamic capabilities and character of Vanquish Coupe with no compromise upon removing the roof. Optimisations made to the body structure combined with specific chassis tuning ensures that Vanquish Volante makes the same headlines as Coupe for its outrageous performance and capability, now with the extra enjoyment of roof-down driving.”

Of course, Vanquish Volante has a bespoke suspension tune designed to account for the unique weight distribution, but the secret to unlocking its full potential lies in the new Bilstein DTX dampers which allow outstanding levels of wheel control within each drive mode and also the ability to provide far greater distinction between the individual modes than has ever been possible in the past.

In GT mode, Vanquish Volante is configured to breathe with the road, providing that long-legged, effortless character that are the hallmarks of the very best Grand Tourers, whilst the Sport and Sport+ modes offer a new dynamic character, providing progressively more response and tighter body control.

Meanwhile, Vanquish Volante retains the sophisticated traction and stability control systems from the Coupe with this new ESP system designed to offer the driver enhanced dynamic support and maximum safety, within a unique tuning application. Seamlessly integrated with progressive dynamic control, the system avoids abrupt interventions, using a suite of intelligent controllers and software models to predict optimum grip levels through cutting edge algorithms, while also reacting to momentary vehicle instabilities. Offering pre-defined ESP modes (On, Track, Off, Wet), all modes are selectable via the ESP button on the centre console.

With the immense power behind Vanquish Volante, a carbon ceramic brake system is fitted as standard, providing suitable stopping ability for the marque’s flagship. Weighing 27kg less than conventional iron discs and offering both increased longevity and resistance to fade, they also enable torque vectoring whereby brake balance can be shifted rearward to enhance stability while braking into a corner.

Of course, any car is only as capable as the tyre that connects it to the road, which is why Aston Martin engineers worked with its strategic tyre partner Pirelli to develop a new Pirelli P ZERO™ designed specifically for Vanquish Coupe and Volante, optimised to perform under Vanquish’s demanding performance targets, both with a summer (P ZERO™ PZ4) and winter tyre (P ZERO™ Winter 2).

Underpinning the chassis and dynamic systems lies a bonded aluminium structure. Enhanced to deliver more focused and engaging dynamics, optimised underbody stiffening provides a 75% increase in lateral stiffness over the previous flagship convertible, maintaining structural performance closely matched to the Coupe body.

Designing both cars simultaneously has achieved one of the more complex challenges in car design: creating a car with a fully convertible hood with minimum weight gain, while retaining maximum torsional rigidity and ensuring the timeless design is retained regardless of whether the hood is raised or stored beneath the tonneau cover.

Design – Exterior

Vanquish Volante retains its contemporary elegance from Coupe; a toned, muscular presence, broad stance and fluid curves. Signature details from the F1® inspired thermos louvres remain in its dramatically sloping bonnet to aid cooling. The 80mm wheelbase extension accentuates the car’s iconic front-engine, cab-rearward aesthetic. The kicked up Kamm tail at the rear sits above the instantly recognisable ‘Shield’, designed to appear as though it is floating at the rear of the car.

The lightweight K-fold roof can be opened in 14-seconds and closed in 16-seconds, and is operatable on the move up to 31mph (50km/h) via an elegant metal switch on the centre console. Furthermore, the roof can be opened or closed remotely from the key fob, within a two-metre radius of the car. Even more remarkable is a level of thermal insulation directly comparable to Vanquish Coupe. With a class-leading stack height of just 260mm when retracted, the acoustically enhanced fabric roof can be stowed under the tonneau behind the seats without interruption to the seamless flowing lines of the body.

Like its Coupe counterpart, Vanquish Volante receives the front bumper, fender and grille design, delivering a more assertive design character and greater road presence. The traditional vaned grille offers a 13% increase in surface area to aid cooling for the 835PS engine. New outer bumper vents channel air around the nose, channelling cool air into the front wheel arches to assist with brake cooling.

Matrix LED headlights showcase the new light signature with integrated Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). Intricate details have been applied to the lights, including the Aston Martin wordmark etched on the headlamp internals, while the red ‘V12’ motif adorns the distinctive side strake. Smaller and sleeker frameless door mirrors aid the aerodynamic profile of Vanquish Volante, and electronically deployable flush-fit door handles retain the smooth lines of Vanquish Volante’s side profile.

Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer commented, “The opportunity to create a true flagship Volante is rare. The challenge is always to maintain Aston Martin’s core brand DNA and it was vitally important to create the Volante alongside the Coupe in order to deliver excellence in proportion and drama. Vanquish Volante epitomises this; not only is it one of the most breathtakingly beautiful cars ever to wear the nameplate, it goes far beyond the expected and, like Coupe, captures the immense performance and intended purpose of a flagship model. With outstanding visceral design that truly embodies noble beauty and presence on the road, Volante sees no compromises in the elegant packaging of the roof system. Through the collaboration between Aston Martin’s design and engineering teams, Vanquish Volante truly delivers the crown jewel in our core model portfolio.”

Vanquish Volante also receives the newly developed stainless steel exhaust system with unique geometry and stunning quad tailpipe layout. With the roof retracted, occupants are exposed further to the enhanced range of frequencies and resonant V12 howl, synonymous with the Vanquish bloodline. For those looking for the ultimate aural experience, Vanquish Volante is also available with an optional Titanium exhaust system. This utilises a smaller muffler to give a clearer, louder and even more engaging V12 sound character along with a 10.5kg weight reduction.

Design – Interior

Designed purposely as a 2-seat configuration, precision craftmanship runs through Vanquish Volante and with a retractable roof, now delivers an unmatched sensory experience for the driver and passenger

Vanquish Volante incorporates the bespoke interior layout introduced on Vanquish Coupe, carrying forward the new interior architecture seen on all next generation Aston Martin models. With the lowered centre console already providing the feeling of greater cabin width, the addition of a retracted roof maintains the feeling of space found in the Coupe with the ultra-luxury feeling of, open air driving.

A perfect blend of modern touch screen technology and tactile physical switchgear continues inside Vanquish Volante retaining the feeling of ultra-luxury inside the cabin and intuitive interaction with the controls. Aston Martin’s next generation infotainment showcases the digital 10.25” TFT driver display, designed to deliver information with maximum clarity and custom display configurations, whilst the integrated 10.25” Pure Black touchscreen system with full online connectivity features technology with full capacitive single and multi-finger gesture control.

It is only fitting that Vanquish Volante is equipped as standard with the very best audio system from audio partner Bowers & Wilkins. Seamlessly integrated and expertly tuned for Vanquish Volante, the 15-speaker, double amplified surround sound system delivers the most enthralling listening experience.

A machine-knurled rotary dial surrounds the illuminated Stop/Start button, allowing the selection of a desired drive mode, sitting alongside push button switches for Chassis, ESP, Exhaust and Park Distance Control, ensuring the most used controls can be operated without the need for the driver to take their eyes off the road. Vanquish Volante also sees the addition of the roof operation switch along with a new shortcut button to directly access the ADAS controls.

Continuing the focus on driver and passenger comfort, Vanquish Volante is fitted with a Sports Plus Seat as standard, with a carbon fibre Performance Seat as an option. Featuring a seating position that can be adjusted for a wide range of driver heights, it creates a sporting feel and the perfect position for dynamic driving. The low centre console and scalloped door panels optimise space around the upper body ensuring the driver’s arms are not hindered during dynamic driving or manoeuvring.

The rear cabin of Vanquish Volante has been designed with equal consideration to luxury, ensuring every part of the interior is lavished with the same level of detail and indulgent finish. The sculpted rear cross brace is a bold statement separating the purpose made storage areas reserved for exquisite saddle leather luggage sets, which are available as an accessory. As expected from the flagship model, the number of possible exterior and interior design combinations, from wheel rims and brake calipers to carpets and interior trim are extensive. Should customers require more personal choice, consultation with the customisation service, Q by Aston Martin, where some of the most skilled, experienced and creative designers are ready to work directly with clients to tailor their Vanquish Volante to completely bespoke requirements.

From touches as small as a name or initial sewn by hand into a headrest, to full-scale engineering and production of entirely bespoke components that create true one-offs, Q by Aston Martin ensures that even in the rarefied, limited production world of Aston Martin’s flagship model, customers can create a something truly special and unique.

The sensational new Vanquish Volante is available to order now, in limited numbers, with first deliveries arriving Q3 2025. All will be Vanquished.

