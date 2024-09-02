Aston Martin Vanquish – An icon returns to reign supreme

Sensational new halo model marks comeback of legendary Vanquish name

With the introduction of the most potent flagship in its 111-year history, Aston Martin is proud to announce the return of its most legendary nameplate: Vanquish.

A technical masterpiece befitting a true class leader, Vanquish sits at the pinnacle of Aston Martin’s fabled front-engined sports car range. Showcasing exceptional in-house engineering ability, a new legend extends this dynastic bloodline in magnificent style.

Highlights include a world-class V12 engine of monumental potency, a bespoke chassis bristling with state-of-the-art dynamics technology, carbon fibre bodywork of unmatched presence and an interior which sets new standards of modern luxury. With production limited to under 1000 examples a year, this icon will continue to reign in ultra-luxury exclusivity.

Powered by a new 5.2-litre Twin-Turbo V12 producing an astonishing 835PS and 1000Nm of torque, Vanquish achieves a new benchmark for supercar performance with immense in-gear acceleration and a top speed of 214mph – the highest top speed of an Aston Martin series production car to date. Only by refining every stage of the internal combustion process has this unprecedented performance and efficiency been achieved, while ensuring this magnificent V12 meets the latest emissions legislation across global markets.

With its chassis meticulously honed to deliver unprecedented dynamic bandwidth, Vanquish features harness the processing power of the most sophisticated powertrain, chassis and braking control systems available to deliver a unique combination of character and capability which fuses the effortless mile-eating comfort of a continent-crushing GT with the precision, exploitability and immersive, entertaining driving experience of a supercar.

Speaking of the spectacular new V12 flagship, Aston Martin Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll, said: “With the introduction of Vanquish we have crowned Aston Martin’s next-generation sports car portfolio. A true halo model in every respect, Vanquish makes an emphatic statement. One that further delivers on our mission to create the most potent, most beautiful and most exciting cars in the ultra-luxury sports car market. As such Vanquish is the truest of Aston Martins. Immaculately designed and impeccably engineered it sets extraordinary new standards of performance, style and luxury for a new generation of connoisseurs”.

Powertrain

With great appreciation of customer desires, Aston Martin has committed to continuing its 25-year dynasty of V12-engined flagships with the most powerful V12 engine yet seen from the brand in its core sports car range. With a class leading 835PS and 1000Nm of torque the new V12 engine is unmatched. So much so that in fact, this engine delivers the highest specific power output ever from an Aston Martin V12 engine at 160PS/Litre. As such the 2024 Vanquish sits at the summit of a relentless evolution, one which has seen the power and torque outputs of Aston Martin’s V12 flagship model almost double since the introduction of the first Project Vantage concept back in 1998.

Hardware highlights of the new V12 engine include a strengthened cylinder block and conrods, redesigned cylinder heads incorporating reprofiled camshafts, plus new intake and exhaust ports. Repositioned spark plugs and new higher flowrate fuel injectors deliver optimised combustion for class leading performance and efficiency gains. In addition, new higher speed, reduced inertia turbochargers deliver increased performance and throttle response.

Exploring some of those highlights in more detail, to help take the new V12 engine to increased levels of performance new reduced inertia turbochargers with a higher maximum speed (+15%), have been fitted to harness the increased energy in the exhaust and to provide increased airflow to the engine. New fuel injectors with 10% higher flowrate enable the engine to reach its peak power while also ensuring it meets its emissions targets.

To make this latest generation Twin-Turbo V12 the most responsive-ever offered, as well as the most powerful, Vanquish gains a new Boost Reserve function. This new technology allows for even more reactive power delivery, particularly beneficial for overtaking manoeuvres as well as dynamic driving.

Boost Reserve increases turbo boost pressure above what would normally be required for any given part throttle position, so it is ready to go when full power is needed. This is done during partial throttle demands, imperceptibly to the driver, by balancing the throttle flap position (to restrict the intake flow), and the intelligent wastegate in the turbo (to fine tune the increased intake pressure) to match what the driver expects. When the driver demands full power/ torque, the throttle releases the accumulated boost pressure for immediate response.

Additional performance gains have been found with the help of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team technical partner, Valvoline, who have supplied the latest high performance engine oil for Vanquish. Flowing through a larger engine oil cooler with 50% more heat rejection capability, the fully synthetic engine lubricant is kept at its optimal operating temperature, helping to maintain optimum engine oil pressure in all situations.

For the first time on an Aston Martin front-engined V12 sports cars, the renowned ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox is paired with an electronic rear limited slip differential (e-diff). This e-diff is integrated into the electronic stability programme (ESP), providing a direct link to the car’s dynamic behaviour and allowing wheel slip to be managed across the rear axle to optimise traction in all conditions.

Unlike a conventional mechanical limited slip differential, this e-diff can transition from fully open to 100% locked in 135 milliseconds. Combined with the latest ESP technology, this significantly improves dynamic capability, providing greater agility in low and medium speed cornering, whilst offering greater control in oversteer and high-speed lane change conditions. As such it is integral to the dynamic character of Vanquish, ‘shortening’ the car in tighter corners by giving it more rotational response to steering inputs, while also providing assured stability and composure through fast sweeping curves.

With a Final Drive Ratio (FDR) of 2.93:1, Vanquish is optimised for top speed, hitting 214 mph or 345 km/h. A new transmission calibration enhances shift speeds and driver interaction, further emphasising the engagement and performance feel of the new model.

Aston Martin Chief Technical Officer, Roberto Fedeli said: “It was inconceivable that a new Aston Martin flagship should be powered by anything other than a state-of-the-art V12. To this end our engineering team completely reworked our existing 5.2-litre Twin-Turbo engine from block casting to cylinder heads. With ambitious targets for gains in power and torque, plus equally tough goals for improvements in driveability, efficiency and global emissions compliance, the result is a modern masterpiece. One which delivers performance characteristics unmatched by any other car in its category. As such Vanquish makes an emphatic statement, with its abundant power and prestige surpassed only by the passion and skill poured into its creation”.

Body structure

Such a formidable powerplant demands an equally peerless chassis. One which sets new standards for structural rigidity and provide the ultimate platform for a state-of-the-art suspension system capable of delivering impeccably tuned dynamics.

Like its acclaimed stablemates, DB12 and Vantage, Vanquish is built around a bonded aluminium body structure with double wishbone front suspension and multi-link rear suspension. Enhanced to deliver more focused and engaging dynamics, additional underbody stiffening components provide a 75% increase in lateral stiffness over Aston Martin’s previous flagship, the DBS 770 Ultimate.

Some 80mm longer in wheelbase (the increase made between the A-pillar and front axle) the chassis has received a stiffer engine cross brace to provide greater torsional rigidity and lateral stiffness between the front suspension towers. This translates into improved mounting stiffness for the Bilstein DTX dampers; new to Vanquish and with a bespoke calibration, enabling more efficient damping performance and enhanced refinement.

A new front undertray and front crossmember bring additional gains in stiffness, the thicker front undertray supporting front subframe’s horizontal stiffness for improved steering feel and response. Re-engineered and repositioned rearwards to increase mounting point stiffness for the double wishbone front suspension, the new crossmember brings tangible improvements in on and off-centre steering feel.

Increased lateral strengthening between the rear suspension towers improves mounting stiffness of the new Bilstein DTX dampers for greater stability and an enhanced feeling of connection between body, suspension and rear axle. Completing the suite of structural improvements, a thicker rear undertray improves horizontal stiffness of the rear subframe horizontal stiffness, increasing rear axle stability and optimising vehicle dynamic balance.

Chassis dynamics

When developing Vanquish the brief was to create a flagship with crushing capability; a car that felt effortlessly relaxing and secure on long drives, with the ability to deliver its best on all road types in GT mode. Only when the driver wished to further elevate and intensify the performance and character would they feel the need to move into the more aggressive Sports and Sport+ damper modes.

Consequently, Vanquish’s balance of ride and handling has been subjected to exceptional scrutiny to deliver this blend of supple poise and ultimate performance. Increases in body stiffness have been exploited to achieve greater feedback and dynamism, while gains on lateral stiffness have delivered a better load transfer across the front axle, helping to improve responsiveness in the front-end.

The latest Bilstein DTX damper technology – first seen on the DB12 – has been introduced to this V12 flagship model, allowing a significant divergence between the drive modes. This broader range of damper force allows the damper a greater range of refinement and control across the drive mode settings. Ultra-fast damper response times ensure that GT mode retains a compliant ride quality while delivering improved levels of agility and response. Defining a new dynamic character, the Sport and Sport+ modes provide progressively more response and tighter body control.

To enhance dynamic behaviour and response, chassis roll stiffness has been increased with larger diameter anti-roll bars (ARB). With body stiffness enhancements ensuring a solid platform for the chassis, suspension bush stiffness has been optimised to maintain a balance of refinement and control. This minimises unwanted road surface feedback while maintaining optimum suspension control and steering feel.

As the primary link between driver and car, the Vanquish steering system focuses on precision, response and feedback. The fitment of a non-isolated steering column gives an enhanced dynamic feel by providing an uncorrupted connection between driver, steering wheel and body structure.

The Electric Power Assisted Steering system (EPAS) has been recalibrated, focusing on delivering refined on-centre steering feel which is relaxed yet confidence inspiring. By offering optimum steering precision and detailed surface feedback Vanquish expresses its sporting credentials clearly but without dominating the driving experience.

With variable, speed sensitive assistance and 2.27 turns lock-to-lock for easy manoeuvring, the steering is part of the drive mode programmes and so delivers a varied level of assistance dependent upon which mode is selected; GT offering balanced weighting under normal driving conditions with a tighter, weightier and more dynamic feel in the more aggressive modes.

Affording near-limitless configurability and fully integrated within the Vanquish’s global dynamic control systems, the e-diff enables each drive mode to deliver a distinct character. It is one of the keys to Vanquish’s exceptional dynamic bandwidth and creating a car that can instantly mould itself to the driver’s mood or prevailing conditions.

The benefits of the e-diff compared with a traditional mechanical limited-slip differential are transformative. In pure performance terms it significantly enhances both low speed agility and high-speed stability by maintaining a neutral balance, also working to improve handling balance on corner exit while maximising traction. It is also more effective when managing variable grip surfaces, for example a road with patches of wet or snow/ice.

Most significant is the ability to fully integrate the e-diff with the new state-of-the-art Electronic Stability Control system. First launched on DB12 and Vantage, and now featuring the latest control functionality, this new ESP system is designed to offer the driver enhanced dynamic support and maximum safety, with tuning and application unique to the Vanquish. Seamlessly integrated with progressive dynamic control, the system avoids abrupt interventions, predicting optimum grip levels through cutting edge algorithms, while also reacting to momentary vehicle instabilities.

This predictive technology uses a suite of intelligent controllers and software models that continually assess the inputs from a six-dimensional accelerometer, wheel speed sensors, steering angle and pedal angle sensors. This enables the system to build a digital live scenario in the master control unit and utilise all active systems to their full potential.

The use of intelligent model-based controllers enables the system to predict vehicle behaviour and make smaller adjustments, unperceived by the driver, for a natural performance feel while providing a precise estimation to improve individual module performance. The system offers four pre-defined ESP modes (On, Track, Off, Wet), selectable via the ESP button on the centre console. Wet mode is linked to the drive mode, which enhances stability on low grip surfaces.

As the marques flagship sports car, Vanquish features a Carbon Ceramic Brake system a standard. Comprising 410mm discs on the front axle and 360mm on the rear, the CCB system offers increased braking performance, reduced brake fade at temperatures up to 800°C and a significant reduction in unsprung weight (-27kg compared to cast iron brakes), which also benefits ride quality and dynamic handling behaviour.

Brake cooling is achieved via dedicated cooling ducts, which are fed air from an intake in the front bumper and send this mass airflow directly to the brakes without interruption.

The new model-based ABS system employs four new controllers to manage Integrated Brake Slip Control (IBC), Integrated Traction Control (ITC), Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) and Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Estimation (IVE). Together they form a single integrated vehicle dynamics control system to provide significantly improved stopping distances vs. traditional systems, introducing a new dimension of dynamic performance and control.

For example, Integrated Brake Slip Control helps improve stopping distances by maximising available friction at each corner. Combined with slip learning throughout brake control situations and benefitting from integration with the e-diff to keep the car balanced, the system allows controlled braking deeper into a corner for an unmatched feeling of power, poise and control.

Using the latest technology from our engineering partners, and the technical expertise of our in-house dynamics experts, Vanquish is the first of the Next Generation Sports Cars to benefit from Corner Braking 2.0. By forging a stronger link between the Integrated Brake Slip Control and the Integrated Vehicle Control modules, the Corner braking 2.0 system is a predictive optimiser, allowing the car to maintain stability while trail braking into a corner.

This enables Vanquish to hold a tighter line into a corner, utilising more of the rear-end braking potential without sacrificing stability. With higher rear braking potential being used, the driver can brake later, with slip torque vectoring increasing the feel of a smooth and linear driving experience, with better pedal feel and improved slide recovery if required.

While Vanquish was not built for the racetrack, features like this demonstrate the dynamic capability found across our whole range. It is this depth of capability and precise tuning that elevates the Vanquish driving experience, especially for those who wish to fully explore the limits of its performance.

Putting maximum rubber on the road, Vanquish features 21” forged alloy wheels and bespoke Pirelli P ZERO™ tyres as standard. Working closely with its strategic wheel suppliers, Aston Martin engineers have optimised the structure of these lightweight wheels to minimise weight, maximise durability and dynamic performance without compromising the design character. Using cutting edge simulation to ensure all excess weight has been removed, these wheels are lighter than previous 21” wheels.

To balance Vanquish’s unique blend of supercar performance and ultra-luxury driving experience, Aston Martin have worked closely with Pirelli to develop a bespoke summer and winter tyre compound for the marque. For the summer tyres, Pirelli incorporate the tread design of the P ZERO™ (PZ4) into a customised construction. This new P ZERO™ meets Aston Martin’s demanding performance targets thanks to advanced technological features and state-of-the-art materials. For cold climates the P ZERO™ Winter 2 offers outstanding safety with excellent braking performance on snow and an ‘A-class’ rating for wet conditions on the EU label.

To meet Aston Martin’s driving comfort requirements for both summer and winter equipment, the Vanquish P ZERO™ (PZ4) is equipped with the Pirelli Noise Cancelling System (PNCS), a technology that can reduce noise inside the car by half thanks to a sound-absorbing device on the inside of the tyre.

Aston Martin’s Director of Vehicle Performance, Simon Newton, said: “Vanquish brings another dimension to the revitalised Aston Martin range. The new V12 engine is a larger-than-life character, with immense torque from just above idle combined with a truly ferocious top-end. It really is an extraordinary engine. This sense of boundless propulsion had to be matched by an equal level of control and finesse; something we have achieved by further exploring the tremendous scope of the new Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers, e-diff and latest generation electronics. We’ve also worked closely with Pirelli, developing a bespoke tyre tailored specifically to Vanquish. The resulting blend of dynamic precision, epic performance and luxurious refinement is uniquely special, with a bandwidth that sets a new standard for the marques halo model and is worthy of the Vanquish name”.

Design – Exterior

With an all-new surface language, Vanquish expresses contemporary elegance through its toned physique, broad stance and fluid curves. The key to achieving such compelling presence is an increased wheelbase; the distance between the A Pillar and the front axle being extended by +80mm to lengthen the bonnet for a rakish and indulgent profile.

By amplifying the front-engined proportions Vanquish expresses a fabulous sense of speed and power, its teardrop form capturing the immense flow of propulsion from front to rear. It also draws from Aston Martin’s deep connection with motorsport, the design team taking inspiration from iconic Aston Martins of the past and present. In particular, the intricate functional detailing found on today’s Formula One cars, and the clean, flowing shapes of the fiendishly fast ‘Project Cars’ developed from series production models to race at Le Mans during the 1960s.

This motorsport DNA can be seen in some of the Vanquish’s defining features; the sculpted bonnet, with F1® inspired thermos louvres to help cool the V12 engine, and the distinctive Kamm Tail which serves to reduce speed-sapping drag and was such a distinctive feature of the Project Cars. The seamless incorporation of these and other details demonstrates an instinctive mastery of design form and technical function.

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer said: “Vanquish is an iconic halo model for our sports car portfolio and we’re always designing for beyond the expected, rational, and thoughtful. We captured the immensity of its performance and the imperiousness of its intended purpose while tempering the drama of Vanquish with a rare and unmistakable sense of elegance. Our team demonstrated bravery and curiosity in their quest to deliver unexpected design ideas throughout. The teardrop exterior features an all-new surface language and amplified front-engine proportions, and the interior environment combines the focus of a true driver’s car with elevated luxury and state-of-the-art technology. There is great passion in creating pure excitement, and this new Vanquish is a culmination of fearless creativity and human ingenuity. We have combined next level, ultra-luxury performance with British-cool sports car styling to deliver a crowning Aston Martin V12 flagship for the ages.”

Vanquish receives an all-new front bumper, fender and grille design, delivering a more assertive design character and greater road presence. The traditional vaned grille is standardised and the aperture enlarged, offering a 13% increase in surface area over DBS 770 Ultimate to aid cooling for the 835PS engine. New outer bumper vents channel air around the nose, channelling cool air into the front wheel arches to assist with brake cooling.

Matrix LED headlights introduce the brand’s new light signature with integrated Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). Intricate details have been applied to the lights, including the Aston Martin wordmark etched on the headlamp internals.

One of the most dramatic elements of the overall design is the Panoramic glass roof. A first for an Aston Martin V12, Vanquish is fitted with this spectacular feature as standard. Tinted to allow 6% light transmission and using a low-e coating to protect occupants from harmful UV-A and B rays, the need for a traditional blind is negated to ensure the sense of space and speed can be enjoyed at all times.

One of the most iconic design features of any Aston Martin is the distinctive side strake. On Vanquish unique signature sits purposefully inside a sculpted infill panel. As standard the side strake is finished in bright chrome standing out from the gloss black side infill panel, but this can be customised as part of the optional exterior upper packs. Like Aston Martins of the past, Vanquish is adorned with a red ‘V12’ motif; a subtle detail with evocative historic significance.

Another instantly recognisable Aston Martin feature are the flush-fit door handles, which now electronically deploy towards the hand with a simple press or when the vehicle is opened via the remote key. Frameless door mirrors introduce a smaller, sleeker design to improve the aerodynamic profile of Vanquish while also maximising the surface area of the reflective surface for optimal rearward visibility.

The drama of Vanquish’s design reaches its crescendo at the rear thanks to its broad, powerful haunches and ruthlessly abrupt Kamm Tail with integrated decklid spoiler to provide aerodynamic balance front to rear. A pure styling element of the rear-end is the ‘Shield’, which has been designed to appear as though it is floating at the rear of the car. This statement panel proudly displays the Aston Martin wordmark and can be customised in various finishes of carbon fibre or body colour.

Framing the shield are all-new LED Light Blades. First seen on Valkyrie, this intricate lighting layout – comprised of seven individual blades – is both modern and simplistic in its design but ensures the Vanquish is as instantly recognisable in the dark as it is in the daylight.

Completing the rear-end treatment is the full-width diffuser, which manages low-pressure airflow beneath the car for improved high-speed stability. Vanquish receives a newly developed stainless steel exhaust system with unique muffler geometry and stunning quad tailpipe layout. These result in an enhanced range of frequencies and resonant behaviour that continues the Vanquish bloodline’s tradition of emitting a fabulous V12 howl. For those wanting the ultimate aural experience, Vanquish is also available with an optional Titanium exhaust system. This utilises a smaller muffler to give a clearer, louder and even more engaging V12 sound character whilst also achieving a 10.5kg weight reduction.

Design – Interior

Craftmanship and precision is a core theme running through the Vanquish interior. Designed purposefully as a 2 seat flagship, Vanquish’s interior is focused on delivering enjoyment to the driver and sharing the visceral experience with just one other.

Building upon the new interior architecture that has taken such a leap forward in all Aston Martin’s next generation sports cars, Vanquish has received a bespoke interior layout. The centre console has been lowered into a horizontal plane for a greater feeling of clarity, space and luxury.

Vanquish interior also utilises a blend of materials to create sections with bold visible lines to boost the feeling of luxury and quality. Regardless of jewellery pack specification, a subtle bright chrome horizon line replaces a traditional stitch line across the dashboard.

In an era of technology where touchscreens can dominate the interior, Vanquish continues to blend technology with tactile surfaces that retain the feeling of luxury and are intuitive to use while driving. To this end, all key driver controls are centrally mounted, keeping the frequently used functions within easy reach reinforcing the clarity and simplicity of a driver-focused interior.

Meanwhile the fully digital 10.25” TFT driver display has been designed to deliver information with maximum clarity and offers custom display configurations. Similarly, the 10.25” Pure Black touchscreen system with full online connectivity, integrated with the repositioned centre console, features technology with full capacitive single and multi-finger gesture control.

The screen provides user control for all infotainment, climate and general vehicle settings; well balanced with the tactility of solid metal rotary dials, rollers and exposed fixings which are cold to the touch, demonstrating the craftsmanship and pride that has gone in to building our flagship. These physical switches and buttons are retained for the key mechanical operations of gear selection, drive selection, heating and ventilation. There are also override switches for Chassis, ESP and Exhaust, Lane Assist and Park Distance Control, ensuring the most used controls can be operated intuitively and without the need to take your eyes off the road. The illuminated glass engine start/stop button sits centrally within the centre console providing an engaging start procedure that has become iconic to Aston Martin.

Surrounding the illuminated button is a tactile, machined metal rotary dial to select the desired drive mode. The automatic gearbox is controlled using a new central lever to select Drive, Neutral and Reverse. A separate Manual button allows an override of the automatic function for a more involving driving experience through the steering wheel-mounted paddles.

Engine sound character is something for which the Vanquish name is synonymous. By changing the drive mode or using the dedicated exhaust button, the exhaust character can be changed from a relaxed, refined V12 tone in GT mode to an increasingly full-blooded, bold and assertive sound character when Sport and Sport+ modes are selected. A separate exhaust button allows the driver to control this sound quality independently of the selected dynamic mode.

Vanquish is the fourth model to feature Aston Martin’s next-generation infotainment, an entirely bespoke system and developed in-house from scratch, following its first introduction on DB12, Vantage and DBX707. Supplemented by a new Aston Martin mobile phone app which supports Apple iOS and Android devices, it allows interaction, control and feedback to and from the customer’s Vanquish via their personal device.

The navigation system features online connectivity for a smarter, quicker and more informative experience. Online connection enables the driver to simply look up their favourite restaurant, read the reviews and chose it as a destination.

3D mapping gives intuitive, clear instruction with lane guidance and real time traffic overlays. Connected dynamic routing ensures unnecessary delays. Satellite view dynamically downloaded to visualise the surrounding area as you drive.

Wireless Apple CarPlay will also be supported by Vanquish for drivers who prefer to use navigation apps via their mobile device.

The infotainment system is built around online connectivity and an all-new companion Aston Martin app; functionality that enables Vanquish owners to communicate, interact and engage with their car.

Online connectivity will assist the ownership experience through increased ease of use, peace of mind and opportunity to update and upgrade vehicle features from the comfort and safety of their mobile phone. An ever-expanding system, Aston Martin Connected Car will continue to evolve as products and services become available.

This all-new connected car ecosystem utilises three key elements – the vehicle, the Aston Martin mobile app and Aston Martin’s secure data servers. These three elements connect through globally roaming 4G LTE / GSM cellular networks via the embedded e-SIM in Vanquish, which is hosted by Aston Martin. The Aston Martin mobile app is hosted by an onboard personal device and associated data contract. Personal data is protected by the latest industry standards of cyber security and cloud protection.

When purchasing their new Vanquish, owners are invited to enroll in the new Aston Martin mobile app and create their own unique AML ID. Available on Apple iOS and Android, the app offers a range of connected car subscription packages that are free for the first 3-years and designed to maximise the Aston Martin ownership experience.

Personalised content specific to their vehicle is presented in clear and intuitive screens that seamlessly match the new UI/UX of the infotainment system. From the app, customers can monitor, locate and protect their vehicle and they can also manage their account details and share in the community of Aston Martin owners through integrated media feeds.

As you would expect, driver and passenger comfort is paramount in a car designed to effortlessly cross continents. Equipped with the Sports Plus Seat as standard and available with the carbon fibre Performance Seat as an option, Vanquish features a low seating position creating a sporting feel and the perfect position for dynamic driving. The low centre console and scalloped door panels optimise space around the upper body ensuring the driver’s arms are not hindered during dynamic driving or manoeuvring.

The rear of Vanquish has been carefully designed to ensure every part of the interior is lavished with the same level of detail and indulgent finish. The sculpted rear cross brace is a bold statement separating the purpose made areas for exquisite saddle leather luggage sets, which are available as an accessory.

Precision craftsmanship remains at the core of all Aston Martins, with exquisite detailing and unique character embodied by the new quilting patterns introduced with Vanquish. The new quilting pattern is applied to the Sports Plus Seat and rear parcel shelf. If a carbon roof option is selected, the quilting from the rear parcel shelf is mirrored on the headlining.

Like all Aston Martin models, Vanquish customers can explore endless bespoke and customisation possibilities via the Q by Aston Martin personalisation service. Enlisting the skills of Q’s designers and crafts people, customers take an unforgettable personal commissioning journey that can encompass everything from a single small distinguishing detail to full-scale engineering and production of entirely bespoke components to create a true one-off.

For our halo model, it is only fitting that Vanquish is equipped with the very best audio system from our audio partners Bowers & Wilkins, as standard. Seamlessly integrated and expertly tuned for the Vanquish, the 15-speaker, double amplified surround sound system delivers the most enthralling sound experience.

Available in limited numbers, the sensational new Vanquish is available to order now with first deliveries arriving Q4 2024. All will be Vanquished.

SOURCE: Aston Martin