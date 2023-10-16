Ascend to showcase innovations for e-mobility and sustainability at Fakuma

Ascend Performance Materials will showcase how it is advancing together with its customers through new products for e-mobility and sustainable materials at Fakuma this week

Ascend Performance Materials will showcase how it is advancing together with its customers through new products for e-mobility and sustainable materials at Fakuma this week. The company, which is the largest fully integrated producer of polyamide 66, will exhibit its engineered materials portfolio, including:

New grades of the award-winning Vydyne ® AVS, which provide tunable frequency damping for automakers looking to reduce vehicle noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) at the source.

AVS, which provide tunable frequency damping for automakers looking to reduce vehicle noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) at the source. Further advances in Starflam ® X-Protect, a family of PA66 compounds capable of withstanding direct flame exposure up to 1,100°C for 15 minutes – mitigating the risk of a thermal runaway to EV passenger safety. Starflam X-Protect recently passed UL 2596, a safety test for EV battery enclosure materials, and is an ideal material for use as busbar insulation, connectors and flame barriers.

X-Protect, a family of PA66 compounds capable of withstanding direct flame exposure up to 1,100°C for 15 minutes – mitigating the risk of a thermal runaway to EV passenger safety. Starflam X-Protect recently passed UL 2596, a safety test for EV battery enclosure materials, and is an ideal material for use as busbar insulation, connectors and flame barriers. A growing portfolio of ReDefyne™ certified circular polyamide compounds with up to 100% pre- and post-consumer recycled feedstock, specially formulated to help customers reduce the carbon footprint of their products without compromising performance. The ReDefyne portfolio can help meet the circularity objectives laid down in the European Commission’s proposed end-of-life vehicle regulation.

“Our goal is always to help our customers solve critical challenges,” said John Saunders, vice president of Europe for Ascend. “Our product portfolio, global footprint and technical support are all geared toward helping our customers navigate the transition to a cleaner future quickly and reliably.”

Since the prior Fakuma, Ascend has grown its manufacturing footprint with acquisitions in Mexico and India, as well as the purchase of Circular Polymers by Ascend, a recycler of post-consumer carpet. The company has also increased its scope 1 greenhouse gas reduction target from 80% to 90% by 2030, with current reduction at 64%.

“We remain committed to helping our customers realize their growth roadmap and achieving their sustainability goals, even in this challenging market,” said Isaac Khalil, chief commercial officer for Ascend. “Our focus on sustainable polyamide innovation, even at the molecular level of the polymer, makes us the ideal partner for anyone trying to cement their position in a competitive market, whether it is e-mobility, consumer goods or electrification.”

Ascend is exhibiting at Booth 5217 in Hall B5 during the 28th Fakuma from October 17 to 21 in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

SOURCE: Ascend