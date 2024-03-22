Arriva Group welcomes ZEBRA funding bid success in five locations served by its UK Bus division

ZEBRA funding awarded to support 72 new zero emission vehicles coming into Arriva’s fleets in the North East and the Midlands

Arriva has been successful, alongside its local authority partners, in bids to secure funding from the UK Government’s ‘ZEBRA’ scheme for new zero emission buses, following an announcement by the Department for Transport (DfT) earlier today.

The bids were submitted alongside local transport authorities for Arriva’s operations in Leicester, Tamworth, Redcar, Durham and Darlington and will be welcome news for those communities. The award of funding could see 72 new fully electric buses coming into Arriva’s fleets in the north of England and the Midlands.

The ZEBRA (Zero Emission Bus Regional Area) scheme was introduced by the DfT to encourage local authorities to work in conjunction with their transport partners and apply for additional funding to accelerate the introduction of zero emission buses and supporting infrastructure in towns and cities across the UK. Arriva shares the Government’s ambition and is keen to partner with authorities and stakeholders on driving forward the decarbonisation agenda.

Alistair Hands, Managing Director, Regions, Arriva UK Bus, said: “Partnership with local authorities is at the heart of Arriva’s strategy, so we are delighted to have been part of these successful bids for funding. By bringing fully electric zero-emission and modernised transport to our communities in both the North East and the Midlands, we will improve the passenger experience with cleaner, quieter, more comfortable journeys, while also investing in our longer-term vehicle decarbonisation plan.”

In Leicester, the funding of 25 double decker electric buses would add to the 24 which Arriva expects to be operational by May this year. This will mean that around 50 per cent of all services operated by Arriva in Leicester will be zero emission.

Arriva UK Bus is the third-largest provider of bus services in regional markets, outside London, with rural, urban and inter-urban services. It is also one of the market leaders in London, where it operates around 17 per cent of all bus services operating there.

SOURCE: Arriva