Aral accelerates ultra-fast charging expansion

Aral, bp’s market leading fuel retail brand in Germany, is expanding its charging network of ultra-fast electric charging stations – operating under its new name ‘Aral pulse’ – significantly faster than planned. By the end of the year, Aral pulse will have 500 ultra-fast charging points with a charging capacity of up to 350 kW in operation at more than 120 Aral filling stations.
“Our e-offer is picking up speed. We will increase the number of our charging points fivefold this year,” said Aral CEO Patrick Wendeler. “In view of the increasing demand for electric vehicles, the time has come to accelerate the expansion of our charging infrastructure.”
Aral pulse – new brand underpins strategic direction
Aral now unites all its e-mobility activities under the new name Aral pulse. The introduction of this new brand underlines the importance of electric car charging for Aral’s future business.
“We want to provide the fastest and most convenient network of charging and, combined with our high-quality services at our filling stations, we want to deliver exceptional customer experience and innovative offers,” added Wendeler.
Patrick Wendeler, CEO, Aral
Aral pulse stands for the commitment and excitement to electrify the future. Starting with ultra-fast charging on the road, Aral’s goal is to ensure that electric vehicle charging is as seamless, convenient and as fast as possible. Aral wants its customers to spend less time worrying about charging, and more time enjoying the journey.
At the heart of the logo is an electron in motion. All Aral pulse charging stations have this new design and stand out visually from the fuel columns. Fast chargers that have already been installed will be rebranded in the next few weeks.
Aral also offers holistic solutions for commercial fleets with the Aral Fuel & Charge card, from access to the public charging network to the development of its own charging infrastructure and a modern app.
Non-stop from Bochum to Hamburg
By the end of February, Aral will operate 100 ultra-fast charging points at 25 filling stations. They are powered by 100% green energy and have a charging capacity of up to 300 or 350 kilowatts, depending on the location. A vehicle with the appropriate battery technology can be charged for a range of up to 350 km in just over 10 minutes – as fast as refueling at the pump. That’s the equivalent of driving non-stop from Bochum to Hamburg.
SOURCE: bp